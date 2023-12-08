 Skip to main content
Ikea’s new Dajlien home fitness collection features portable air purifier, much more

Jon Bitner
By
The Ikea Dajlien Air Purifier sitting by a chair.
Ikea

Ikea already has a variety of air purifiers in its lineup, but it’ll have one more joining the family next year. The upcoming Dajlien collection launches in January 2024 and features 19 items designed to improve your home fitness routines. This includes everything from yoga mats and training weights to air purifiers and portable Bluetooth speakers.

The Dajlien Air Purifier looks much like Ikea’s existing Uppatvind Air Purifier, which features three fan speeds, a small footprint, and an affordable $35 price tag. But while the Uppatvind sports a simple white color scheme, the Dajlien version offers a bright yellow handle and eye-catching green frame. It doesn’t seem to be quite as robust as the Starkvind Air Purifier (which syncs with the Ikea smartphone app), but it looks like a great alternative for shoppers on a budget.

A person stretching near the Dajlien Air Purifier.
Ikea

Everything else in the Dajlien collection is built to be portable, easy to use, and easy to store. Like the air purifier, these items are ideal for small spaces (such as a studio apartment) and shouldn’t take up much space when they’re not in use.

“Not everyone feels safe or comfortable going to a gym, and at home, we often deal with small space and time constraints. Dajlien was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address these limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise,” said Sarah Fager, designer at Ikea of Sweden. “We wanted to create smart, beautiful products to inspire and redefine training as a fun, easy, and natural everyday activity.”

Here’s a look at all 19 Dajlien items arriving in January.

  • Air purifier
  • Portable Bluetooth speaker
  • Exercise mat (large)
  • Exercise mat (small)
  • Bench with storage
  • Step stool
  • Shopping bags
  • Cushion
  • Belt bag
  • Blanket
  • Bath towel
  • Hand towels
  • Bath poncho with hood
  • Relax poncho
  • Slippers
  • Training weights
  • Cart (Green or white)
  • Valet stand (Green or white)
  • Exercise set

If you’re looking for an air purifier that’s available today (and might be more powerful than this small $35 unit offered by Ikea), be sure to check out our roundup of the best air purifiers of 2023. This includes products from Honeywell, Medify, and Winix. You can also take a look at the Vindstyrka smart indoor air quality sensor, which provides real-time alerts about the health of your air.

