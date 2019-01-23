Alexa grudgingly picks the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

Share

Few topics generate as much passion or debate as football, and not even Amazon’s Alexa assistant is immune to it. Although Alexa added sports information to her formidable repertoire last year, it seems the smart assistant has progressed from telling you about sports to having her own preferences.

If you ask Alexa who will win the Super Bowl, she’ll say she wants the Rams to win — but believes the Patriots will take home the trophy. She even makes a quip about how crowded Tom Brady’s fingers are getting.

“As much as I want the Rams to win, you can never count out the New England Patriots. My prediction? The Patriots will be taking home the Vance Lombardi Trophy, and Tom Brady will need to use his other hand for that sixth Super Bowl ring,” she says.

To all the Rams fans out there: don’t despair. If asked whether Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl too many times, Alexa says that both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have won the Super Bowl five times. The guess might be based on nothing more than simple statistics.

According to some reports, Alexa hasn’t always sung this same tune. Last week, she reportedly called the Patriots “Super Bowl hogs.” Although it’s tough to disagree with her, it’s also hard to deny that the Patriots are in great fighting shape.

No matter which team you root for, this question is a great demonstration of Alexa’s sports knowledge. Her Google counterpart and rival doesn’t even come close to providing the same functionality. In fact, when asked who would win the Super Bowl, Google Home started up a Super Bowl trivia game. When asked a second time, she gave a much simpler response: “Sorry, I don’t know how to help with that.”

Maybe the Rams will make a comeback and give us a game for the ages. After all, everyone loves an underdog story. Remember the Seahawks? The big game is only days away, so time will tell as to whether Alexa’s prediction will come true.

Who is your pick to win the Super Bowl? We’re just hoping the outcome doesn’t hinge on a blown pass interference call.