Digital Trends
Smart Home

Don’t worry, Alexa won’t be triggered during Amazon’s Super Bowl ad

AJ Dellinger
By
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus

If you’re tuning in to this Sunday’s Super Bowl to watch the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy, you can be sure that you’re going to see an advertisement for Amazon’s Alexa devices. But don’t worry, you won’t have to unplug your own Alexa-powered speaker to prevent it from responding to its name. Amazon has taken steps to make sure the voice assistant won’t be triggered by the commercial.

In a blog post, Amazon detailed the steps it has taken to make sure Alexa-enabled devices don’t respond to hearing its name coming through your speakers on Sunday. The company is using a technique called acoustic fingerprinting to recognize where voices are coming from. The company says the technology can identify when a voice is coming from another device and not from a voice within the home. This is what prevents Alexa from responding to hearing its name on TV, whether it be via Amazon’s own advertisement or a prank intended to trigger the voice assistant.

Amazon offered a very detailed and technical explanation as to how the audio fingerprinting process works, which can be read on the company’s blog post. The simplified version is this: it has created a fingerprint of the audio in the upcoming Super Bowl ad that Alexa should be able to identify on the fly while when the ad starts playing. When it recognizes that fingerprint, it will ignore the request instead of responding as it normally would. This system works on device to prevent Alexa from responding to known mentions in other commercials and works in the cloud to check both known media and unfamiliar instances that don’t match existing audio samples.

Amazon has run into issues with accidental triggers setting off Alexa. South Park successfully executed a wide-scale trolling of Alexa during the premiere episode of the show’s 21st season. Over the course of the episode, characters on the show prompted an on-screen Alexa to input commands like setting alarms or adding items to a shopping cart. The on-screen voice activated real-life Alexa devices and resulted in some chaos as the voice assistant followed the commands given on the show.

Plus we also have the real deal, the full Amazon Super Bowl commercial.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4
female tv villains clarie underwood feat
Movies & TV

Don’t double-cross them: The most fearsome female villains on TV

Female villains are becoming more and more common on our favorite shows. From cold and calculating to manipulative and murderous, these are some of the most terrifying female villains currently on the small screen.
Posted By Christine Persaud
amazon echo harrison ford superbowl commercial for beta testing program
Smart Home

Harrison Ford, other celebs appear in Amazon’s Super Bowl ads

Amazon uses four 11-second celebrity video teasers to entice viewers to watch the mega-retailer's Super Bowl television commercials on February 3. Harrison Ford and others react to something blue, possibly an Amazon Beta Testing Program.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5
Smart Home

Today’s hottest Amazon Echo and Google Home smart plug deals on Amazon

We found the best discounts today for smart plugs from Amazon. We only included Amazon Echo or Google Home smart plugs with four-star or higher average Amazon customer reviews that are on sale and available for shipping today.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Mobile

Wipe off that wing sauce and tap into the game with the 9 best Super Bowl apps

Before the Patriots and the Rams take the field, make sure you're prepared with the best Super Bowl apps on your phone. From apps to help get you your food and drinks, to apps that help you stay up to date, here are the best Super Bowl…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Mobile

Uber seeks to be a ‘one-stop shop for transportation’ with new app feature

Uber has added public transit options to its app as part of a plan to make it easier for those who want to start or finish a journey in an Uber while using public transportation in between.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma’s self-lacing sports shoe gives Nike’s Adapt BB a run for its money

Puma has unveiled a self-lacing shoe to take on Nike's Adapt BB. The fit can be adjusted via a smartphone app or the Apple Watch, with additional changes possible via a small touchpad on the top of the shoe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
shark attack drone based research may help to ease swimmers fears ocean
Outdoors

Shark attack: Drone-based research may help ease swimmers’ fears

Researchers in Australia have used drones to try to learn more about what kinds of sea creatures come close the shore, and their findings may go some way to easing the fears of swimmers worried about shark attacks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple ios developer academy logo
Cars

Ex-Apple employee charged with stealing secret self-driving car tech

The FBI arrested a former Apple employee after finding evidence that he tried leaving the United States with stolen trade secrets. Jizhong Chen faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he's found guilty.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Video of Samsung's unfolding smartphone is the most exciting you'll see today

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe
Cars

Land Rover cancels the most stately (and expensive) Range Rover to date

Land Rover has canceled the Range Rover SV Coupe it introduced in 2018. Priced at $300,000 and limited to 999 examples, the model would have occupied the top spot in the Range Rover hierarchy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Note 9 have begun receiving Android 9.0 Pie in the U.S.

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
sony xperia xz3 pocket
Mobile

Sony's Xperia XZ4 could be a record-breaker, according to camera leaks

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. We're learning plenty about the phone now some details have started to leak out, and it's getting exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Leaks may provide our clearest look yet at Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
fast 8 dwayne johnson onset photos iceman
Movies & TV

Trailer for Fast & Furious spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ goes all-in on crazy action

The first trailer for Fast & Furious franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw has arrived, and it ups the ante with even more crazy action featuring stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, as well as new addition Idris Elba.
Posted By Rick Marshall