Amazon drops price on Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer by whopping 40% off

Steve Anderson
amazon deal on panasonic beard trimmer

Those who keep a carefully maintained beard know that the arrival of summer often requires a little thinning to accommodate to the weather. With that likely in mind, Amazon has rolled out a great deal on Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer, taking it down 40 percent from its usual retail price of $100 to its new price of $60.

Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer boasts stainless steel blades — perfect for those with allergies — set at a 45-degree angle to ensure the best cut. An ergonomic, cordless design helps ensure easy handling even in moist conditions, and the entire device cleans up easily under a standard faucet.

Versatility is the hallmark of the Panasonic ER-GB80-S, as it offers up 39 separate trimmer settings to allow the trim to come out exactly to your own specifications. Whether you just want a slight touch-up to keep things level or to take your ZZ Top to a more modest Santa Claus — or even Van Dyke — Panasonic’s trimmer has you covered. A slide-up precision trimmer allows the careful edging of sideburns and mustache, and three separate comb attachments allow for the exacting work of trimming beard and body hair alike.

Panasonic has an excellent history of providing the best in shaving. Two of its other models made our list of “The Best Electric Shavers of 2018;”  specifically, the Panasonic ES-LV81K Arc 5 and the Panasonic ES-RT51-S 3-Blade Wet/Dry. Customer reviews on the ER-GB80-S, meanwhile, are overwhelmingly positive, trending at 65% five-star, and 86% three-star or better. In individual reviews, users have praised the quality of the cut and the overall low noise generated by the device.

So for those who are ready to take a little weight out of their beards ahead of the hot summer months, Panasonic’s ER-GB80-S should be able to do the job nicely. Amazon will make it that much easier to pick up with a 40% savings down to the new, and much more trim, price of $60. And it’s available for free two-day shipping for Prime Members.

Even for those without beards, our deals page and memorial days sales page will help keep your pockets full and ready for summer fun elsewhere.

