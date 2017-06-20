Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them

Why it matters to you Buying clothes online can be a gamble. Amazon Prime Wardrobe wants to remove all the guesswork without adding any cost.

Most people like to try on clothes before buying them. Sizes tend to vary by label, so it is always best to check the fit before putting any money down. Because of this, online shopping has always been a game of chance. If the clothing does not turn out as expected, the hassle of returning an article of clothing is usually enough to keep it in the back of the closet. Amazon Prime Wardrobe is a new service that aims to simplify the whole process and encourage more online sales.

Currently in beta, Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the latest benefit for being a Prime member. To get started, users need to pick out at least three items and up to 15 from more than 1 million different Amazon Fashion options from brands including Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Adidas, and more. Clothes, shoes, and accessories for both kids and adults fill the Prime Wardrobe box without any sort of upfront cost.

When the box arrives, users have seven days to try on the clothing. If something does not fit or it does not look as good as expected, users can either schedule a free pickup or drop off the resealable box at a nearby UPS store. A prepaid shipping label ensures that the service comes at no cost. Alternatively, users save money depending on how many items they keep. Keeping three or four items earns 10 percent off everything. Five or more earns 20 percent off. Prime members only pay afterward for the items they keep.

With the speed and simplicity of Prime Wardrobe, people could become much more comfortable with online purchases. According to comScore, digital spending on apparel has grown from 15.4 percent in 2013 to 17 percent in 2016. This new service brings the dressing room to the home, without any sort of inconvenience or upfront commitment.

Similar services already exist such as Trunk Club, but these include items that appear to have a 10 to 15 percent markup to cover the costs. Amazon Prime Wardrobe gets a leg up by seamlessly weaving itself into the existing Prime benefits.

Prime Wardrobe is still in beta but users are encouraged to sign up here to be notified when the program launches.