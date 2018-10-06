Share

Amazon is rolling out a new design for the Alexa app to help users manage smart home devices in multiple rooms. The new app has a more colorful design and should make it easier for users to configure and access their Alexa-compatible devices, Tech Crunch reported.

The app redesign is better described as a “rollout-in-process” because Amazon is releasing a series of Alexa App improvements, according to Amazon’s Help and Customer Service page. The iOS Alexa app was released first. Amazon has not announced a date for the Android version, but the company hasn’t officially announced the new app yet, possibly because they’ll wait until the majority of new app features and versions for both major mobile OSs are ready.

The new app follows Amazon’s recent Alexa hardware launch where the company introduced new Echo, Dot, and Show devices plus Alexa-compatible audio components, power outlets, a clock, auto dashboard devices, a camera, and even a microwave oven.

Switching from the Alexa app’s now-familiar blue or white text on a black screen, the new app makes greater use of color as a means of managing individual devices, device categories, and all the devices in a single room or grouping.

For example, in the app screenshots above, you can see a row of device type icons blocks across the top of the screen. There are separate icon blocks for Echo & Alexa, Lights, Audio, and Plugs. If you want to add a device, rather than work down through two levels as in the previous app, with the new design you can tap on a “+” sign in the upper right corner.

Each room or grouping has a rectangular color block in the body of the screen, with icons in the block that represent each device or device group in the room. So there should be much less moving between screens and pulling up menus with the new app.

The app’s new communications screen simplifies contacting others. Following the design concept for the device’s screen, you can choose from icons to call, message, or Drop-In on other people or parts of the house, using Alexa Echo devices like an in-home intercom. The Alexa app also supports Bluetooth speakers in multiple rooms, so you can set up and select music groups that consist of one or more rooms, according to TechCrunch.

It’s doubtful this will be the last Alexa app upgrade and, judging from the statement on Amazon’s help page, there may be additional features in this release that are yet to be rolled out.