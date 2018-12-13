Digital Trends
Amazon has some killer deals on vacuums through the holidays

You know the old trope about how a vacuum is a terrible present? Well, whoever wrote those jokes never saw vacuums like these. Amazon is blowing out all sorts of accessories for the holidays, and some very popular vacuum cleaners are getting major discounts. Whether you’re buying it as a very practical gift for the neat freak in your life or just planning to nab one for yourself, you can’t go wrong with these deals.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85: $200; save $200
It might not be the name brand Roomba that you associate with robot vacuums, but the Shark Ion knows how to clean. This Wi-Fi-connected robovac works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can get it for 50 percent off its retail price.

SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R75: $279; save $100
This Alexa-compatible robot vacuum is the perfect tool for daily touch-ups around the house. What makes it all the better is you won’t have to do the vacuuming yourself; just trust this cleaning bot to handle it for you.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum: $140; save $60
This corded vacuum is easy to store away when you aren’t using it and powerful enough to suck up any mess on your carpet when you need it.

Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: $300; save $200
Cut the cord while you clean with this cordless vacuum from Shark. You’ll get 80 minutes of battery life on a single charge and can easily clean hard-to-reach places thanks to its slim build.

Shark APEX Upright Vacuum: $300; save $100
For a more traditional vacuum experience and heavy-duty cleaning, the APEX vacuum is the option for you. It’ll clean up any mess, from carpet to furniture.

Bissell 3624 SpotClean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner: $99; save $31
You never know when you’re going to need a vacuum. Luckily, the Bissell SpotClean can go anywhere, and you can get it for under $100.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 1650A Upright Vacuum: $200; save $50
Pet hair is just one of those things it’s hard to get rid of. It gets a lot easier with this vacuum, which specializes in just that task.

Bissell PowerLifter PowerBrush Upright Carpet Cleaner: $76; save $54
This vacuum and carpet cleaner provides a thorough cleansing by lifting away dirt and stains and scrubbing the carpet clean.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus 24619 Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $179; save $51
This vacuum does it all but it’s an especially effective tool in eliminating pet hair, a must for any home that combines pets and people with allergies.

Bissell Air Ram Cordless Vacuum: $159; save $41
Go cordless with this vacuum from Bissell and get 40 minutes of continuous cleaning.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

