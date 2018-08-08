Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon turns Whole Foods into a drive-through with new curbside pickup service

Clayton Moore
By

You have to ask yourself if you would really wait in that long line at the fast food drive-through if you could just cruise by Whole Foods and pick up your kale-garnished seaweed salad on the fly. Yes, that’s a real thing now that Amazon just officially announced that it is field testing 30-minute pickups from Whole Foods, all without leaving your car.

The retail behemoth has begun testing the service on both coasts, starting in Sacramento, California and Virginia Beach,  Virginia, with more cities to come throughout 2018. Naturally, you have to be a member of Amazon Prime and order via the Prime app and place orders via the Prime Now app, choosing the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35 or more, or a fee of $2 for orders of $35 or less. Customers running faster than that can get curbside pickup in just 30 minutes for $5.

“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” said Stephenie Landry, worldwide vice president of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants. “A customer can order at 5:00 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival. For an even faster experience, customers can tell us they are on their way using the Prime Now app and groceries will be ready as they arrive.”

Curbside pickup is expected to expand dramatically, especially to regional locations that already offer grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market, where the infrastructure is already in place.

Where is this all going? Analysts say it’s probably part of Amazon’s burgeoning strategy to boost its smart speakers and accompanying digital assistant Alexa as a sales platform. Amazon has recently been boosting Alexa’s ability to access  and add items to the Whole Foods cart as an integrated part of the Prime platform. Prime members are already being teased with 10 percent off select sale items and discounts on select popular products, provided they link their phone numbers or access the Prime App for in-store-scanning. Alexa already has a skill where customers can find out if pickup or delivery services are available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods Market.”

Since Amazon acquired the high-end grocery chain for $13.7 billion in August of 2017, the company has been slowly and strategically aligning the two iconic brands. Echo speakers are now for sale in Whole Foods stores in addition to discounts for Prime members. Last month, Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, said that Prime benefits at Whole Foods are seeing the highest rates of adoption for an Amazon Prime perk in the company’s history. The strategy falls in line with a relatively new strategy of selling subscriptions via Alexa-enabled devices rather than physical products, such as Amazon’s Prime Video platform and Unlimited Music service.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
coolingstyle dg ybrgg
Smart Home

CoolingStyle air conditioner promises to keep you cool outdoors and indoors

According to CoolingStyle, this 5.6-kg, 1700-BTU air conditioner can be brought along to camping trips, beach vacations, and backyard barbecues to cool things down when the summer heat becomes too much to bear.
Posted By Gia Liu
airbnb deleting reviews 16 720x720
Smart Home

Guests are accusing Airbnb of deleting negative reviews

Airbnb allows travelers to book a stranger's dwelling instead of a hotel room when they're in a new city. Now, the company is facing scrutiny as guests are accusing the company of removing negative reviews and boosting subpar hosts.
Posted By Gia Liu
Chef'd Wolfgang Puck
Smart Home

Meal service Chef’d puts a fork in itself, rattling investors

The three-year-old meal kit delivery service Chef'd was a competitive player in the market but a lack of financing and fierce competition with rivals has forced it to shut its doors for good.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Alexa and Cortana? xbox
News

Alexa’s newest feature lets the A.I. get back to you with an answer

Amazon has been tinkering with Alexa again, with the most recent new improvement being "Answer Updates," a feature that allows Alexa to learn new answers to factual questions and inform users of the results.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Noria
Smart Home

The best (and smartest) window air conditioners on the market

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Gia Liu
june oven artificial intelligence smart 03
Smart Home

Second-generation A.I.-powered June Oven cooks faster, smarter, and easier

The second-generation June Oven replaces a multitude of cooking appliances. With its arsenal of cooking modes, HD camera, and over 100 chef-programmed recipes, the A.I.-powered oven can recognize food and cook it to your preference.
Posted By Bruce Brown
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

Can’t keep your kids off their iPads? The Den is a prison for their gadgets

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
swann google home integrati 4k system
Smart Home

Swann adds voice for Google Assistant in multi-camera security systems

With a new feature, Swann has become the first security camera provider to enable users to see live video from home security cameras on their mobile devices or televisions via Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Walmart Black Friday
Emerging Tech

Walmart’s new grocery robots aim to speed up your shopping experience

Walmart teamed up with a robot shuttle system company to find a way to speed up its in-store grocery pickup service. The service will launch in one Walmart superstore later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Kayla Matthews
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

Amazon still hasn’t figured out how to sell more stuff via Alexa

A new report by The Information cites sources who claim only about 2 percent of the approximate 50 million Alexa-enabled devices on the $2 billion digital assistant market have been used for online shopping.
Posted By Clayton Moore
is it safe to heat up plastic in the microwave meal container
Smart Home

Don’t put plastic containers in microwave or dishwasher, new research says

The study advises people against microwaving food in plastic containers or placing plastic containers in the dishwasher, as these habits can cause the plastic material to release harmful chemicals.
Posted By Gia Liu