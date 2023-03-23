There’s a big sale on Arlo security cameras happening today

Best Buy rolled out discounts for Arlo security cameras and bundles, so if you’ve been thinking about adding an extra layer of protection to your home, here’s your chance to get these security devices at cheaper prices. To help you decide what you need, we’ve rounded up some of the best security camera deals that you can shop right now involving Arlo’s products, but you need to choose quickly because the offers may end at any moment.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera — $80, was $100

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will help protect your home while you’re away by giving you the ability to watch and record video in 1080p resolution through your smartphone. You can choose to receive alerts whenever the security camera detects motion, and you can also use two-way audio to have conversations with family members at home or visitors. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is easy to set up, and because of its small size, it can be placed anywhere.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $100, was $130

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless security camera that may be placed either indoor or outdoor, as it’s designed to withstand the sun and rain. It can capture 1080p video so you have a clear look at the area that the camera is covering, and it also has two-way audio so that you can speak to people through it. The security camera has night vision so you can see in the dark, while an integrated spotlight may be used to scare off unwanted guests. The battery of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera may last up to six months before it needs to recharge.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera (2-Pack) — $300, was $380

Get more coverage with two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which is easy to install as it’s a wireless camera that connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. It also has night vision and an integrated spotlight, but it can record videos in 2K HDR for an even clearer view of what’s going on outside your home. It’s built to withstand the elements, and with two-way audio, you’ll be able to speak to visitors who come up to your front door.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $550, was $600

If two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera isn’t enough, for for the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle. It includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera with anti-theft mounts for each of them, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, and a security yard sign. This bundle will not only provide wider coverage, but it will also ensure that your security cameras will always be up and running.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $750, was $900

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera can stream and record video in 4K Ultra HD resolution, for the clearest images that you can get from a security camera. It’s also got a 12x zoom feature to provide a closer look, and an ultrawide 180-degree view so you can see more in every shot. The security camera also has noise canceling two-way audio for clearer conversations with visitors, an integrated spotlight, and all-weather protection. The bundle includes three units of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera with anti-theft mounts for each of them, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, a security yard sign, and a base station.

