 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a big sale on Arlo security cameras happening today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Best Buy rolled out discounts for Arlo security cameras and bundles, so if you’ve been thinking about adding an extra layer of protection to your home, here’s your chance to get these security devices at cheaper prices. To help you decide what you need, we’ve rounded up some of the best security camera deals that you can shop right now involving Arlo’s products, but you need to choose quickly because the offers may end at any moment.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera — $80, was $100

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will help protect your home while you’re away by giving you the ability to watch and record video in 1080p resolution through your smartphone. You can choose to receive alerts whenever the security camera detects motion, and you can also use two-way audio to have conversations with family members at home or visitors. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is easy to set up, and because of its small size, it can be placed anywhere.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $100, was $130

Arlo Essential front shot
Alina Bradford / Digital Trends

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless security camera that may be placed either indoor or outdoor, as it’s designed to withstand the sun and rain. It can capture 1080p video so you have a clear look at the area that the camera is covering, and it also has two-way audio so that you can speak to people through it. The security camera has night vision so you can see in the dark, while an integrated spotlight may be used to scare off unwanted guests. The battery of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera may last up to six months before it needs to recharge.

Related

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera (2-Pack) — $300, was $380

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Get more coverage with two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which is easy to install as it’s a wireless camera that connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. It also has night vision and an integrated spotlight, but it can record videos in 2K HDR for an even clearer view of what’s going on outside your home. It’s built to withstand the elements, and with two-way audio, you’ll be able to speak to visitors who come up to your front door.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $550, was $600

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Security Camera Bundle (3-Pack)

If two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera isn’t enough, for for the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle. It includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera with anti-theft mounts for each of them, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, and a security yard sign. This bundle will not only provide wider coverage, but it will also ensure that your security cameras will always be up and running.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $750, was $900

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera can stream and record video in 4K Ultra HD resolution, for the clearest images that you can get from a security camera. It’s also got a 12x zoom feature to provide a closer look, and an ultrawide 180-degree view so you can see more in every shot. The security camera also has noise canceling two-way audio for clearer conversations with visitors, an integrated spotlight, and all-weather protection. The bundle includes three units of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera with anti-theft mounts for each of them, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, a security yard sign, and a base station.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 6 best smart home products that support Matter
Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.

Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.

Only a few notable products support Matter as of today, although dozens more are expected to add the functionality in the coming months. For now, here are the five best smart home products that support Matter. For a full list, head over to the official Matter website.

Read more
The best outdoor security cameras for 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

When it comes to keeping your home safe, few things are as reliable and time-tested as outdoor security cameras. Not only does the presence of a camera typically scare away would-be burglars, but they give you an easy way to check up on your property whenever you're away. If used properly, smart security cameras can provide you with peace of mind and remote access to every inch of your yard. Whether you need something simple to cover your porch or want to build a complex network of cameras, there's no shortage of great outdoor security cameras to consider in 2023.

We’ve reviewed dozens of home security cameras, from affordable models to highly secure ones, and even nighttime and weatherproof cameras, including the Arlo Pro 4, which is the best outdoor home security camera in our opinion. Here’s our list of the top models.

Read more
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)on a table with a yoga matt and water bottle.

If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.

For this list, we focused on the best smart speakers you can find with Alexa built-in. These speakers allow you to make calls to your contacts, play music from your favorite streaming service, set up smart home routines, and even have Alexa help guard your home. Take a look!

Read more