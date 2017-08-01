Alexa Echo adds Domino’s-ordering functionality for its U.K. users

Why it matters to you You can now order your pizza through Amazon Alexa in the U.K. too

You know those nights — maybe you had a little too much to drink, maybe you just saw a commercial full of cheesy, saucy goodness — and you whine into the ether, “I want pizza.” If you have an Amazon Echo and merely whisper that to its voice-controlled assistant Alexa, you could have a pie on the way to your house practically faster than you can say, “regrets.” Domino’s and Amazon first joined forces last year to deliver you pizza via voice command in the U.S., and now, that functionality is crossing the pond. That is right, Brits — you can now order your Domino’s with your voice, too.

First, you need to set up a “Pizza Profile,” which you already have if you’ve texted or tweeted Domino’s an order. It saves your address, credit card information, and your “Easy Order.” This is your favorite pizza, or the one that’s mutually agreed upon as the least offensive to all the members of your family. You need to order this pizza, then save it as your Easy Order.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as demanding, “Alexa, order me pizza.” First, you need to link your Echo to your Pizza Profile. Then you need to memorize the sentence “Alexa, open Domino’s and place my Easy Order,” according to TechCrunch. If you want to find out the status of your pizza, you say, “Alexa, ask Domino’s to track my order.”

In the U.K., things work a little differently. You have to tell Alexa to “launch Domino’s,” whereupon the pizza chain’s AI personality, Dom, will respond to your carby requests.

“The Amazon Echo is growing in popularity, as people continue to embrace the use of voice recognition technology in their homes,” said Hayley Tillson, senior digital marketing manager at Domino’s. “Ordering through the Echo gives our customers another way to get their hands on our pizzas quickly and efficiently at home, using latest technology.”

If you don’t have an Echo, there are still ways to get a Domino’s pizza without speaking to a human. With your Pizza Profile you can order from your computer, phone, smartwatch, Twitter, Samsung Smart TVs, or Ford Sync. (Yes, you can already order a pizza from your car.) Just be warned, if you decide to order from Domino’s on Super Sunday, it’s one of the pizza chain’s busiest days of the year, and adding the ability to just ask Alexa probably won’t help matters.

Update: You can now order Domino’s with Alexa in the U.K. too.