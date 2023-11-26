 Skip to main content
The best Dyson cordless vacuum Cyber Monday deals right now

John Alexander
By
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

With Cyber Monday deals in full swing, the best offers have started popping up. Dyson, one of the most popular home appliance manufacturers, doesn’t discount its products very often, but we’ve rounded up Dyson cordless vacuum Cyber Monday deals that you can shop right now. You’ll no longer have to sniff out these bargains yourself, but you still need to decide quickly on what to buy because the offers may expire at any moment.

The best Dyson cordless vacuum Cyber Monday deal

Dyson V8 Origin+ — $225, was $420

Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.
Dyson

Without a doubt, the best deal we’re seeing is on the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. The reasoning? Its price is being cut back by a lot, putting the price into reach for most consumers, while also maintaining a level of quality and features that will feel premium.

This is a transformable vacuum cleaner that can be used to clean your carpet, tiles, couch, ceiling, car, and a whole bunch more. And at only 5.8 pounds, it is easy to lift, maneuver, and tilt to your desired position. Pet owners and long-haired people will be happy, too, as the brush is hair-tangle resistant. The dust collection bin is similarly convenient, you just tap it over a garbage pail to dump it, no need to get your hands dirty.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

But now is deals season, so what about price? With this deal you can get the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for just $250, which is $170 down from the usual $420. This is some of the largest savings that we’re seeing across the Dyson brand. It also represents a price that we feel most consumers will be happy with, considering the price of today’s vacuums at large.

More Dyson cordless vacuum Cyber Monday deals we like

Someone using the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum.
Dyson

There are a ton of other Cyber Monday vacuum deals going on, across all brands, but if you’re really in the market for a Dyson we recommend checking out these other deals while you can still get them:

  • Dyson V11 Extra —
  • Dyson V10 Allergy —
  • Dyson Outsize Plus —
  • Dyson V10 Animal —
  • Dyson V15 Detect Extra —

