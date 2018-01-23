Keep tabs on all your pinots and merlots with the Caveasy One, a smart wine rack

Who says you can’t have your wine and drink it too? Certainly not the folks behind the Caveasy One, the connected wine rack that comes with a companion app to enhance your drinking experience. Promising an “intelligent storage and management system” for your wine collection, the Caveasy One gives wine connoisseurs and collectors an easy way to keep up with their ever-expanding inventory. Because there’s nothing worse in the world than having good wine go to waste.

Anytime you find a new bottle of wine to add to your wine rack, simply take a photo of it using the companion app. From there, Caveasy One will keep track of that particular wine on its connected shelves. That means you’ll never forget what bottle of wine you placed where — the smart rack will ensure that you can keep track of your inventory anytime, from anywhere.

When looking for a specific bottle, simply search it in your app, and a light will come on in the shelf to show you where you last placed it. When you remove the bottle, the smart app automatically deletes it from your collection so you always have the most up-to-date version of your inventory.