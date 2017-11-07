Like wine? Here are five tech gadgets wine drinkers will love

Different studies have shown the health benefits of drinking a small glass of wine every day. Millennials seem to be catching on, as this generation is drinking more wine than even the baby-boomer generation. We’re pretty sure products like this cool glass, this wine-recommending algorithm, and the fact that even HelloFresh is delivering wine to doorsteps, are helping increase interest in wine among the younger generation. And now, wine enthusiasts can take their appreciation for vino even further with these awesome tech gadgets. We’ve rounded up the best tech gadgets wine lovers need in their lives. They’ll take your pouring, sipping, and swirling a few steps closer to sommelier status.

Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller ($25) Ever broken a cork and gotten it stuck in a bottle of wine while trying to open it? You’re not alone. Luckily, there’s a solution that eliminates the need for you to uncork bottles by hand. This tech gadget for wine from Oster removes corks with the push of a button. Its ergonomically designed so that the handle fits comfortable in your hand and allows for a firm grip. On a single charge, this device can open up to 30 bottles. When it needs a recharge, simply put it on the charging base, no cords required. This increases the mobility of the product, so you’re not looking for an outlet in the middle of your wine-tasting party. As an added bonus, the opener comes with a stainless-steel chiller that will keep your wine cold for hours on end. Buy it now from: Amazon

Cooper Cooler Rapid Wine Chiller ($80) Having an outdoor barbecue or throwing a dinner party? Keep all the drinks cool in one convenient spot, so you can set it and forget it. This chiller will get your wine from 77 degrees to 43 degrees within a matter of minutes. How does it work? Add ice and water to the machine, and it will rotate the beverage while spraying the bottle with cold water. To stop the process, simply press the “no-spin” button. You can also get drinks even colder using the extra chill setting, which will bring the bottle to 34 degrees. The chiller also doubles as a warmer for baby bottles; all you have to do is fill the machine up with hot tap water. Buy it now from: World Market

BlizeTec Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Cooler Stick ($15) If you buy just one tool to take your enjoyment of wine to the next level, let it be this one. This BPA-free wine chiller stick is a three-in-one solution that acts as a cooler, pourer, and aerator all in a single convenient tool. The cooling function of the stick helps keep wine cold from the inside of the bottle. The aerator will help the bottle breathe before the wine is consumed. The pourer gives you a mess-free spout that doesn’t waste a single drop of that grape-y goodness. Whether you’re throwing a wine-tasting gathering, going on an outdoor picnic, or searching for the perfect gift for the wine enthusiast in your life, this product has you covered. Buy it now from: Amazon

Vacu Vin Wine Saver ($13) We all know that a bottle of wine is meant to be consumed shortly after it’s opened. Let it sit out for too long, and the unpleasant taste of old wine starts to emerge. The culprit? Good old oxygen. The Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a game-changer, as it will keep your wine tasting fresh for as long as a week by removing air from the wine bottle, be it white or red. Simply insert the stopper into the bottle and pump until you hear a click. The click means your seal is airtight, and you have up to a week to finish the bottle. Buy it now from: Amazon