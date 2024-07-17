 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Chamberlain smart garage kit is almost gone — 46% off

Having a smart garage door setup is excellent. You can interact with and open the door using your phone and a smart app and receive notifications anytime someone enters or leaves. That might not seem like a big deal until you’re away from home, and it allows you to see what’s happening at a given time. You can see, for example, if the dog sitter is really taking your dog out. Or, you could open the garage to let the delivery man drop off packages. Ever wondered: “Did I shut the garage?” Well, now you’ll know and can close it anytime — even while you’re away. As part of the many Prime Day deals, the Chamberlain smart garage kit is super cheap, down to $16 instead of $30, saving you $14 or nearly half off.

On the fence? Here’s why you should buy the Chamberlain smart garage kit

I can’t remember how many times I’ve left home and wondered if I forgot to close the garage door. Moreover, there have been several times that something got in the way of the safety track or the door didn’t close for whatever reason. With a smart garage door system, you can check that from anywhere, but you can also close the door if you notice it’s open. Or alternatively, you can open the door if you need to let someone in.

Chamberlain MyQ gives you more power, especially remotely, to control your garage door and access to your home. When paired with a smart lock and other home equipment, like a smart security camera, you can take things to the next level. Imagine communicating with a package delivery person, asking them to place your packages in the garage via a video doorbell and then remotely opening the garage door with something like this? Give access to friends and family when you’re gone, or open and close the garage door from anywhere.

Optionally, MyQ works with Amazon Key-In Garage Delivery, an exclusive Prime member benefit that allows you to have your Amazon packages delivered inside your garage.

It’s fairly easy to install, too, and it works with most brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993. You don’t have to own a Chamberlain garage door opener to use this system, which is wonderful.

Either way, as part of this Prime Day deal, the Chamberlain smart garage kit is discounted to $16 instead of $30, saving you $14 or nearly half off. It is a limited-time deal, and it’s nearly all claimed, so if you’re interested, you better hurry.

