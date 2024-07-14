This gigantic whole-meal, multifunctional air fryer is down to just $80 for Prime members as part of early Prime Day deals. It’s Chefman’s 10-quart Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer, that also does full-chicken rotisserie cooking, dehydration, and works as a convection oven. Go ahead and tap the button below (after signing up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial, if you must) to find the machine at $80, down $60 from its usual $140. Or, keep on reading to see what this cooking machine can handle and why thousands are buying one every month.

Why you should buy the 10-quart Chefman Multifunctional Air Fryer

First of all, we really like air fryers for their convenience. You can just chop up some meat or vegetables, coat them in a very light layer of oil, and toss them in the air fryer for 20 minutes or so and get a great meal. The only extra work for you is a bit of shaking halfway through. You won’t even have to open it up and lose all of your heat to peak on your foods, since it has a nice window and internal light. With up to three layers made by inserted air flow racks, this air fryer can cook a meal for the entire family. Yet, it does so efficiently, taking up only an 11.8 x 12.2 inch area on your counter and rising to just 14.6 inches tall.

But that’s not the only amazing thing this efficient cooker can do. It also has bake and dehydrate modes with seven buttons for specific food types, including fruit to make deliciously sweet dehydrated fruit snacks right from home. Even more impressive is its ability to take an entire chicken inside its fryer compartment, making it possible to cook at entire chicken in rotisserie style right from home.

Once again, if you’re a Prime member you can get this air fryer for just $80. That’s a Prime-exclusive savings of $60 from the usual $140. It’s one of the best air fryer deals going on right now. Then, take that $60 and apply it towards an already discounted grill or griddle in these Blackstone Prime Day deals so you can make the most of the outdoor cooking season.