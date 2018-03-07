Keep an eye on what you have in the oven with the CombiSteam Pro

Everyone knows that you’re not supposed to open your oven while it’s doing its thing, but everyone also knows how hard it can be to resist cracking the door just a bit to see how your delectable culinary creations are coming along. Luckily, there’s now a way to satisfy your curiosity without potentially ruining your meal. Meet the new connected steam oven from Stockholm-based company Electrolux. The CombiSteam Pro Smart comes with an integrated camera, which promises to elevate the “cooking experience to a new level.”

Thanks to the companion app, available on both iOS and Android, you can check out what’s going on inside your oven from your smartphone, all without disturbing your actual kitchen appliance. Thanks to the Wi-Fi connected app and the integrated camera, you can keep an eye on your dishes no matter where in the world you may be. The Electrolux app also provides hundreds of professional recipes that you can send straight to your oven, which means that you can also set temperatures, timers, and other settings from your palm.

And if you realize that your casserole has been in the oven just a bit too long or that your brownies need a bit more time to bake, you can also control the new CombiSteam Pro Smart from your phone, too. Quickly adjust the time or temperature of your oven without running to your kitchen.

If you’re looking to do some fancy work with your new steam oven, Electrolux has your back. The latest product claims to have a function to help you cook sous vide, which allows you to bring your oven’s contents to an exact temperature for an extended period of time. That said, sous vide is a very precise technique, and it does seem somewhat unlikely that you’d be able to achieve the perfect runny egg in nothing but an oven.

In any case, the new steam oven is making its debut this month, first in Sweden and Norway (though it seems likely that the oven will eventually make its way across the ocean as well). So if you’re looking to keep an eye on your cooking, this CombiSteam Pro may be for you.