Hurry! The Dyson Airstrait straightener has a rare discount

There’s always high demand for Dyson deals because the popular brand’s products are expensive, though that’s understandable considering the premium features that they come with. For example, we think this offer from Best Buy that slashes the price of the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener from $500 to $400 won’t last long. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this $100 discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener

Unlike the Dyson Corrale, which is another hair straightener by the brand, the Dyson Airstrait can get your hair directly from wet to dry and straight at the same time. You’ll have the choice between three temperatures — 175 degrees Fahrenheit, 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and 285 degrees Fahrenheit — but no matter which option you go with, you can be sure that your hair won’t suffer from any damage because the Dyson Airstrait doesn’t use hot plates. Instead, it uses high-pressure airflow to dry and straighten your hair, and the glass bead thermistors in the arms regulate the temperature up to 30 times per second to prevent extreme heat and protect your hair’s natural shine.

The Dyson Aistrait is powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which propels up to 11.9 liters or air per second through the machine to generate the air pressure that’s need to straighten your hair while dying it. You’ll be able to monitor the airflow and temperature settings on the hair straightener’s LCD screen, and it comes with a sliding button to lock and unlock its arms.

You won’t always get a chance to purchase the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener with a discount, so if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer of $100 in savings. Instead of its original price pf $500, you’ll only have to pay $400, but only if you hurry because stocks of the device will probably sell out quickly. Add the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener to your cart and push forward with the checkout process as soon as possible, because once this deal is gone, we’re not sure when it will return.

Editors' Recommendations