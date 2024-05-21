 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Dyson Airstrait straightener has a rare discount

By
The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.
Dyson

There’s always high demand for Dyson deals because the popular brand’s products are expensive, though that’s understandable considering the premium features that they come with. For example, we think this offer from Best Buy that slashes the price of the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener from $500 to $400 won’t last long. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this $100 discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener

Unlike the Dyson Corrale, which is another hair straightener by the brand, the Dyson Airstrait can get your hair directly from wet to dry and straight at the same time. You’ll have the choice between three temperatures — 175 degrees Fahrenheit, 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and 285 degrees Fahrenheit — but no matter which option you go with, you can be sure that your hair won’t suffer from any damage because the Dyson Airstrait doesn’t use hot plates. Instead, it uses high-pressure airflow to dry and straighten your hair, and the glass bead thermistors in the arms regulate the temperature up to 30 times per second to prevent extreme heat and protect your hair’s natural shine.

The Dyson Aistrait is powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which propels up to 11.9 liters or air per second through the machine to generate the air pressure that’s need to straighten your hair while dying it. You’ll be able to monitor the airflow and temperature settings on the hair straightener’s LCD screen, and it comes with a sliding button to lock and unlock its arms.

Related

You won’t always get a chance to purchase the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener with a discount, so if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer of $100 in savings. Instead of its original price pf $500, you’ll only have to pay $400, but only if you hurry because stocks of the device will probably sell out quickly. Add the Dyson Airstrait hair straightener to your cart and push forward with the checkout process as soon as possible, because once this deal is gone, we’re not sure when it will return.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best smart lock deals: Save on Yale, Wyze, August, and more
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

One way to add some security to your smart home is with a smart lock. It’s also a great way to add some savings to your smart home, as smart locks are often some of the best smart home deals you can find. You can often find discounts on even the best smart locks, and many of them will make a great addition alongside anything you can find among the best security camera deals and the best Ring doorbell deals. Below you’ll find all of the best smart lock deals worth shopping right now, as well as some information on why each might be best for you. If you’re looking to expand your smart home even further, you can also shop for some savings among the current lawn mower deals, vacuum deals, air conditioner deals, and robot vacuum deals.
Eufy Smart Lock C220 -- $100, was $150

The Eufy Smart Lock C220 may be controlled from anywhere using the Eufy Security app, which provides access management, real-time notifications, and event history. In addition to using the app, you can unlock the smart lock using your fingerprint, its keypad, a physical key, your Apple Watch, or your voice though Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. The Eufy Smart Lock C220's fingerprint recognition system learns after every touch, with the goal of improving precision.

Read more
Get this Shark cordless vacuum while it’s discounted from $399 to $169
The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum being used on both carpet and hard wood flooring.

Vacuum cleaners seems simple and they've been around forever. It seems like getting one on the cheap should be easy. But anyone who has ventured into a Walmart on the wrong day of the week will know better. Luckily, today is not the wrong day to be looking for a vacuum cleaner at Walmart, as the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum is over 50% off right now. The vacuum is usually $399, but you can get it right now for $169. That's a discount of $230. Walmart reports that over 100 have been bought in just the past day, so be sure to tap the button below to get to the sale page and start shopping. Need to know more about this Shark vacuum before making a purchase? Keep reading for all of the details.

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum
There are two important types of things to know about the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum: The things it can do with you and the things it can do without you.

Read more
This Traeger smart pellet grill and smoker is $200 off at Best Buy
A man cooking food outdoors using the Traeger Pro 780 wood pellet grill.

It is just about the perfect time to be outside, at least in most places in the U.S. Not too hot, yet also with none of those reminders of winter that early spring likes to throw out at us from time to time. That means it is a great time to cook outdoors. And while there are plenty of excellent grill deals to peruse already, Best Buy has another incredible deal worth looking at. It's on the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker, a product with WiFi-based control methods and a usual price of $1,000 that has been dropped to $800. That's a savings of $200 for a grill that gives you a ton of freedom in how you cook on it. To check it out for yourself, tap the button below. Or, keep reading to get a quick analysis of the product.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780
This version of the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFIRE has a 780 inch cooking surface area with a two-tiered design. There's a large lower grill area and a smaller upper area that keep the grill's body compact (for its overall grilling area) at 27 x 49 inches. Fill the accompanying pellet hopper with up to 18 pounds of pellets that get fed to the fire via a brushless motor for continued fire-feeding that will last a long time.

Read more