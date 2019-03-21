Share

Dyson launched three improved personal comfort products to keep your home cool, clean, and well-lit. The Dyson Lightcycle intelligent task light cycles with nature and the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier harnesses a unique airflow property. Microprocessors in Dyson’s V11 Torque Drive vac self-adjust 8,000 times a second.

Dyson’s business mission focuses on engineering home technology products that enhance residents’ quality of life. “Dyson invests in research to improve the way everyday products work,” Jake Dyson, Dyson chief engineer and inventor, said in a news release. “By combining hardware and software, we develop intelligent machines that solve problems and support your well-being.”

Dyson Lightcycle



Dyson’s new Lightcycle task light is designed to replicate natural light as it changes during the day. The working concept is that working with light that changes color temperature and brightness in accordance with daylight cycles is healthier than using conventional lights that remain the same.

Dyson engineers constructed an algorithm based on geographic location, date, and time so that customers anywhere in the world could work with light that duplicates local daylight cycling. According to Dyson, the Lightcycle LED task light combines glare protection and low optical flicker with a controlled powerful light rated at more than 1,000 Lux brightness. The engineering team also developed energy-free self-cooling technology using a single drop of water in a vacuum-sealed copper tube to dissipate heat buildup. Dyson states the cooling effect enables the light to maintain brightness and quality for 60 years. Despite the decades-long lifecycle expectation, the Lightcycle comes with a five-year warranty.

Available on Dyson’s website now for pre-orders expected to ship in two-to-three weeks, the Dyson Lightcycle is priced from $600 to $900 in desk and floor models in black or white.

Dyson Pure Cool Me



Dyson broadened its Pure Cool line with the Pure Cool Me personal air purifier. Unlike the whole room Pure Cool models, Dyson designed the Pure Cool Me for single-person use such as on a desk or next to a bed. The Pure Cool Me uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97 percent of airborne particles, including pollen, mold spores, and bacteria. Activated carbon in the filter also absorbs orders, gases, and fumes.

To direct the air flow precisely for the personal model, Dyson engineers focus the fan’s direction by converging two jets of air on a convex dome. The convergence creates a high-pressure core which can be used to direct the angle of airflow with a high degree of precision.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier is available now on the company website in white or silver for $350.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive



The Dyson V11 Torque Drive cord-free vacuum represents the company’s next step following the successful Dyson Cyclone V10. When Dyson introduced the V10, the company said the then-new version was so powerful they would no longer develop vacuums that required power cords.

The V11 Torque Drive line pushes the puck even further down the ice, according to the announcement. The V11 uses three microprocessors to monitor the vacuum’s performance, taking measurements up to 8,000 times per second with individual processors in the cleaner head, the digital motor, and the battery. The V11 adjusts the suction based on floor type and debris. The processors also send data to a new display screen that indicates current power mode and remaining battery life. Dyson rates the V11 vacuums to run up to 60 minutes per battery charge using the company’s most powerful battery, but also includes a your-mileage-may-vary statement, citing running time dependence on power mode, floor type, and attachments in use.

Two versions of the Dyson V11 Torque Drive stick vacuum are available now on the company website starting at $599.