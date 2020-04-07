  1. Smart Home

Dyson Pure humidifier-fan combo can also kill bacteria, measure air quality

By

Everyone wants cleaner, healthier air. There is a lot you can do to help the air quality in your home, from vacuuming on a regular basis to employing air purifiers and humidifiers. On Tuesday, April 7, Dyson launched a three-in-one fan that humidifies and purifies the air in your home. The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is intended to automatically purify and humidify your room all year round while killing 99.9% of waterborne bacteria at the same time.

Dyson’s air purifiers are well-known, and the company has built upon that foundation with this new machine. Dyson air purifiers have filters capable of particles as small as 0.3 microns out of the air, which accounts for 99.97% of all air pollutants. The Dyson Humidify+Cool uses a unique bit of technology column that utilizes high-powered UV-C light to kill the bacteria inside the water. The purified water is then used by the humidifier.

This multipronged approach helps counteract the main culprits of dirty air. Many people correctly believe that moist air encourages bacteria, but too-dry air is equally as bad. However, humidifiers use standing reservoirs of water that are breeding grounds for bacteria. The Dyson Humidify+Cool pumps water out of a tank through a specialized tube that reflects UV-C light and eliminates almost all bacteria on the first pass.

Dyson Pure Humidify & Cool render shot

The water then passes through a special evaporator that is designed in a way that inhibits bacterial growth on the evaporator. Although Dyson has implemented multiple ways to prevent bacteria from breeding inside the device, it also implemented a Deep Clean cycle that thoroughly cleans any part of the appliance that is exposed to water.

In addition to numerous purification and humidification technologies, Dyson uses intelligent sensors to measure the level of indoor pollution. A laser measures ultrafine particles, while another measures VOCs and a third tracks humidity. All of this data can be viewed through the Dyson Link app, available for iOS and Android.

The Dyson Humidify+Cool has multiple airflow modes including Breeze mode, Fan mode, and Backwards Airflow mode. The device is available at stores across the country or from Dyson.com for $800, while the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Cryptomic is available only from Dyson for $900.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Dyson deals and sales for April 2020: Vacuums and Fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

UV light is nature’s disinfectant, but can it kill coronavirus?

An industrial UV lamp

Your vacuum might be vomiting dust all over your house

best buy home sale crock pot dyson cordless vacuum evovacs kitchenaid deals v10 stick

The best tools to clean air at home: Diffusers, air purifiers, plants, and more

best tools cleain air at home diffusers purifiers plants pet odor remover bloomscape indoor

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Best Alexa commands to get started with your Amazon Echo

All-new Amazon Echo in living room

The best outdoor security cameras for 2020

The best hair dryers for 2020

Boll & Branch promo gives back to hospitals, offers discounts for you

The best storage freezers for 2020

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ultrafast toothbrushes and a laptop/phone hybrid

awesome tech you cant buy yet screen shot 2020 04 03 at 4 13 08 pm

These are the best cheap baby monitor deals for April 2020

arlo baby monitor black friday 2019 amazon deal 768x768

These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for April 2020

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Zoom boss admits missteps but insists improvements have been made

The best cheap office chair deals for April 2020