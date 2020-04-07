Everyone wants cleaner, healthier air. There is a lot you can do to help the air quality in your home, from vacuuming on a regular basis to employing air purifiers and humidifiers. On Tuesday, April 7, Dyson launched a three-in-one fan that humidifies and purifies the air in your home. The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is intended to automatically purify and humidify your room all year round while killing 99.9% of waterborne bacteria at the same time.

Dyson’s air purifiers are well-known, and the company has built upon that foundation with this new machine. Dyson air purifiers have filters capable of particles as small as 0.3 microns out of the air, which accounts for 99.97% of all air pollutants. The Dyson Humidify+Cool uses a unique bit of technology column that utilizes high-powered UV-C light to kill the bacteria inside the water. The purified water is then used by the humidifier.

This multipronged approach helps counteract the main culprits of dirty air. Many people correctly believe that moist air encourages bacteria, but too-dry air is equally as bad. However, humidifiers use standing reservoirs of water that are breeding grounds for bacteria. The Dyson Humidify+Cool pumps water out of a tank through a specialized tube that reflects UV-C light and eliminates almost all bacteria on the first pass.

The water then passes through a special evaporator that is designed in a way that inhibits bacterial growth on the evaporator. Although Dyson has implemented multiple ways to prevent bacteria from breeding inside the device, it also implemented a Deep Clean cycle that thoroughly cleans any part of the appliance that is exposed to water.

In addition to numerous purification and humidification technologies, Dyson uses intelligent sensors to measure the level of indoor pollution. A laser measures ultrafine particles, while another measures VOCs and a third tracks humidity. All of this data can be viewed through the Dyson Link app, available for iOS and Android.

The Dyson Humidify+Cool has multiple airflow modes including Breeze mode, Fan mode, and Backwards Airflow mode. The device is available at stores across the country or from Dyson.com for $800, while the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Cryptomic is available only from Dyson for $900.

