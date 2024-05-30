 Skip to main content
This deal on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cuts the price by $120

Walmart is the home of one of the better cordless vacuum deals with the ever-popular Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum down to $300. It usually costs $420 so you save $120 off the regular price making this a very tempting option. If you’re keen to fend off pet hair in particular, you will love this. Here’s what to expect before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Responsible for some of the best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is going to delight many homes. Its focus is on helping anyone tackling the scourge of pet hair. Your pets are great and improve your life immeasurably but in exchange, there’s always hair, right?

With the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum, you get all the benefits of its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head which deep cleans carpets and hard floors with its polycarbonate hair removal vanes capable of clearing long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Anyone who’s tried detangling a clogged up cleaner head knows how frustrating it is so having a vacuum cleaner that does it automatically is a game changer. Alongside that, you get advanced whole-machine filtration which captures pet allergens and fine dust, before expelling cleaner air. It’s capable of sealing in 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum comes with a crevice tool along with combination tool, while it can also be converted to a handheld so you have plenty of flexibility here. The combination tool has a wide nozzle and brush so it’s perfect for cleaning and dusting. It means it’s far better than even many of the best vacuums when it comes to tidying your living space. With its Dyson-engineered tools, no stubborn hair is safe here. It’s also sufficiently lightweight and ergonomic to reach the most awkward areas, while once the bin is full, there’s a no-touch bin emptying mechanism for keeping things clean.

If you want a traditional cordless vacuum over one of the best robot vacuums, you will love the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. It normally costs $420 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $300 so you save $120 off the usual price. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below but be quick as the deal is proving popular and it’s likely to end soon.

