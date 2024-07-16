This Echo Dot and smart bulb bundle is crazy cheap for Prime Day

Even the simplest smart home automations are still a thrill to witness in action. Of course, the sky is the limit when it comes to what smart devices you can buy and what you can do with them. Fortunately, Prime Day deals are giving folks plenty of opportunities to save money on smart home tech, and this bundle is the perfect example:

For a limited time, you can purchase the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Sengled Smart Color Bulb for only $27! That’s for both the smart speaker and the smart light bulb.

Why you should buy the Echo Dot and smart bulb bundle

The Amazon Echo Dot has been an industry-lauded smart speaker for years now. Featuring intuitive button controls on the top of the speaker, the main way folks will be controlling this bad boy is via voice commands. These prompts are handled by Alexa, Amazon’s own ecosystem assistant, allowing you to do things like stream music, get recipe help, monitor Amazon deliveries, control smart home devices, and so much more.

As far as setup goes, you’ll just need to create an Amazon account (if you don’t already have one) to activate your Echo Dot. After connecting to Wi-Fi, you’ll be good to go! Speaking of which: the Sengled bulb that’s a part of this bundle is designed for plug-and-play operation too.

With the Alexa steering the ship, you can change brightness levels and colors through the app or voice commands. You can create custom schedules and automations that react along with other elements of your smart home. You can also expect up to 800 lumens, and can add additional Sengled bulbs to the Alexa app down the line.

We’re not exactly sure how long these Amazon deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Take home the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Sengled Smart Color Bulb for only $27 while this promo lasts! And before you head out, be sure to check out some of the other Amazon Echo Prime Day deals and Philips Hue Prime Day deals.