Amazon Echo devices get steep discounts for Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to check out whether or not the hype around Amazon Alexa is warranted, Prime Day 2018 will likely be your best chance. In advance of Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, some of the company’s most popular Alexa-powered smart home devices are getting their prices slashed in a major way. Some sales have been going on for quite some time while others won’t go live until later on Monday, July 16. But no matter when they start, all deals are ending at 2:45 a.m. ET on July 18, so you’ll want to act fast to get the best deals on Amazon Echo devices.

The best Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals

You can get $100 off the Echo Show, a deal that first became available on July 2. Instead of paying $230 for the device, you can snag it for $130. Beginning 9 am E.T. on July 16, you’ll get significant discounts off the rest of the Echo family. Here is a full list of all of the Echo device deals you can take advantage of right now:

Why should you buy an Amazon Echo device?

With Google Home and Apple HomePod entering the smart home market, you may be asking yourself: Why should I choose to go with Amazon Echo? Though both Google and Apple have their own unique advantages in this area, Amazon still continues to dominate the market. With so many different Alexa-enabled devices available for customers, including some vehicles, the Amazon smart assistant is absolutely everywhere. Whether you’re looking for smart plugs, coffee makers, smart bulbs, TVs, or car chargers, you’ll find there is almost always an option for Alexa-integration in some form or another. The sheer amount of devices you can connect your smart speaker to make it easy to fall in love with Amazon Echo and Alexa. If you’re planning on getting your smart home started or just want to add more devices to your pre-existing collection, these Amazon Echo deals have got you covered.

