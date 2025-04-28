EcoFlow launches new portable air conditioner and cooler just in time for summer

EcoFlow is responsible for some of our favorite eco-friendly energy solutions, including a battery-powered AC unit we used to turn a van into a portable office. Building on this unit’s success, EcoFlow has officially launched the Wave 3 — a powerful new portable AC unit — and the Glacier Classic — an electric cooler. Both devices make big improvements over their predecessors, giving you a convenient way to keep yourself (and your beverages) cool during epic summer adventures.

The EcoFlow Wave 3 is based on the existing Wave 2, though it incorporates over two years of user feedback into its final design. The portable unit both cools and heats spaces, and according to EcoFlow, it can lower temperatures of small spaces by 15 degrees in just 15 minutes. It packs in 1800W of cooling power and 2000W of heating power, and its built-in battery means it’s ideal for off-grid locations.

You’ll also find a 1024Wh LFP battery inside the Wave 3. This gets you up to eight hours of cooling in Eco Mode and a lifespan of 4,000 cycles. EcoFlow built the unit to run autonomously, as an Automatic Mode will swap between heating and cooling to keep your space at a consistent temperature, while a Dehumidification Mode helps prevent moisture buildup.

Pet owners will love the Pet Care Mode, as it allows the device to activate when vehicle temperatures surpass 77 degrees. It’ll even send an alert to the user, letting them know it’s time to get back to their car.

The Wave 3 supports AC power, solar, and car charging. It’ll charge in just 75 minutes and uses a new refrigerant that’s better for the environment (thanks to reduced CO2 emissions).

EcoFlow revealed the updated Glacier Classic electric cooler alongside the Wave 3 portable AC unit. Available in three sizes (35L, 45L, 55L), its 298Wh battery slot and overall design are said to make it up to 40% more space-efficient than typical battery-powered coolers. You’ll get up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge, and there’s a removable dual-zone divider to help you organize all your perishables.

Pricing starts at $1,299 for the Wave 3. The Glacier Classic starts at $799. Both are now available to purchase on the EcoFlow website. We’ve enjoyed many EcoFlow products in the past — including the Delta Pro Ultra and Delta Pro 3 — so give these a look if you’re searching for an eco-friendly way to beat the heat this summer.