Digital Trends
Smart Home

One company is giving away tiny homes if they’re used as an Airbnb rental

Clayton Moore
By

It sounds too good to be true but a Wisconsin-based tiny house builder is conducting an odd experiment in American commerce by giving away its rugged tiny homes for free to partners willing to use them as Airbnb rentals.

There are a few catches, which we’ll cover below, but the company — Escape, based in Rice Lake, Wisconsin — produced a line of well-designed and nearly self-sufficient tiny homes inspired by the prairie-style cottages that dot the wintery landscape there, as well as by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s renowned appreciation of nature. Those who simply want to purchase an Escape tiny home is looking at a cost ranging from $40,000 to $80,000, plus any utilities and the cost of a license plate, since these tiny homes on wheels are legally designated as recreational vehicles.

However, the rental program that offers “free” tiny vacation homes is rather elegant as well. Here’s how it works. The “partner” deemed well-suited to receive an Escape tiny home undergoes a credit check and drops a security deposit of up to $2,000. Escape will deliver its free rentals to any location within 100 miles of the top 50 metropolitan areas in the U.S. (delivery and setup costs will be deducted from future rental fees). The partner is also responsible for maintaining the unit, including housekeeping, as well as carrying adequate liability insurance.

The partner must also set up utilities, including water and septic, but the Escape tiny homes designed by Sala architects are surprisingly robust and adaptable. In addition to solar power, the units can be outfitted with water or gas tanks as well as composting or dry flush toilets and even a washer/dryer upon request. Heat can come from a variety of sources including baseboard heat, a furnace, split system or a fireplace.

1 of 10
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5b600df176065f418c99 1920 1280
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c9dcf079506ed35e9a8 1920 1280
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c37c65f12021b14e346 1920 1280
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c62e04d620a836088e6 1136 757
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c76c65f12021b14e34a 1136 757
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c5356cdcf016f2f30cd 1920 1280
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5c883224ed7e8a7b19bc 960 640
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5cd4ad95710b6f5cce18 960 814
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5ce6aebf4211ff0260cc 1920 1280
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5d0dd4beaf0b894dbf13 1920 1280

Once everything is in working order, the unit is free to the partner to use for a year with the option of yearly renewals and the opportunity to purchase the unit at any time. Escape will promote the rental unit on its website as well as a variety of PR channels, at no cost to the partner, although it’s obvious that partners should advertise the unit on Airbnb’s website as well. Once rental commences, the partner’s share of the rental income is 40 percent, minus any booking, credit card or other fees associated with the direct rental of the tiny home, with checks sent to partners on a monthly basis.

With the ability to adapt the Escape homes for off-grid use as well as wheels to make transport or moving nearly effortless, these mobile wonders can operate almost anywhere. The handcraftsmanship is clearly a feature, as are modern accents like panoramic windows, plenty of storage, climate control and LED lighting. The company also affirms that design is key through architectural models that use windows, light, long sight lines and maximized space to make them feel bigger on the inside.

The Escape homes are sold factory-direct but aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources to outfit them could be looking at a business opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple releases six celebrity-narrated audiobooks, and they're all free
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Smart Home

Amazon isn’t alone; Philips Hue has been experiencing holiday outages

Owners of Philips Hue smart lights were hit by an untimely outage this week that kept them from being able to enjoy the new connected devices they just unwrapped during the holidays.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Fake Alexa setup app for iOS taken down but could still be dangerous

A fake iOS setup app for Amazon Alexa was removed from the iTunes store, after untold numbers of users downloaded it. If you downloaded One World Software's "Setup for Amazon Alexa," the best course of action is to delete it.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
best meal-planning apps
Smart Home

Smooth operator: What can you do with a blender versus a food processor?

While blenders and food processors have many similarities, they often serve two very different purposes. Depending on what your needs are, you might want one or both. Let's break down the differences.
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
wine on patio
Smart Home

Chuck the roast and prepare to toast: How to make wine with an Instant Pot

We recently made wine in an Instant Pot. We definitely learned a few tricks during our adventures, so we created a guide on how to do it. Here's how to make wine in an Instant Pot.
Posted By Erika Rawes
what should you do with your christmas tree 45488257 l
Smart Home

Don’t kick it to the curb: 13 ways to recycle your Christmas tree

Once you've taken all the decorations off, there's not much use for an undecorated spruce or pine, right? Wrong! There are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree. Here are 13 suggestions.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
abode starter kit review upright front
Product Review

Entry-level hardware disappoints, but there’s lots to like about Abode’s smart home platform

The basic, entry-level hardware disappoints, but there’s still lots to like about Abode's simple controls and smart device integrations that make security simple. Find out more in our Abode Starter Kit Review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Electrolux EI@4ID50QS0 dishwasher both racks
Smart Home

Dishwasher smelling ripe? Here's how to to get it clean and fresh again

It's actually pretty important to clean a dishwasher from time to time. Luckily, it takes no work and doesn't have to be done very often. Here's how to clean a dishwasher in a few simple steps.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon pop up stores wholefoods whole foods mem 2
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly planning major Whole Foods expansion with Prime Now delivery

Amazon is believed to be exploring sites for new Whole Foods stores across the U.S., partly as a route to expanding Prime Now, the company's free delivery service for Prime members that gets orders to customers within two hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg