Digital Trends
Smart Home

With its turd-burning toilet, this tiny house is for septic skeptics

Clayton Moore
By
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc

We write a lot about tiny houses, and deservedly so, because so many of them are pretty cool. Our latest entry is the True Studio, designed by Oregon-based Modern Dwellings, that offers a modern, versatile residence with, among other things, a voice-controlled smart home system, heated floors, and an incinerating toilet.

Yep, this smart home nukes your poop. Welcome to the future.

This newly available tiny house is created out of a shipping container, offering a solid, sleek and sustainable residence that’s perfect for singles or couples who want to create an additional place to live on their property or generate rental income in their backyard. Modern Dwellings says that their product is ideal as a vacation rental, a studio space, an extra living space, or a full-time home.

1 of 5
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc
True Studio by Modern Dwellings Inc
Modern Dwellings Inc

Erik J. Haglund founded Modern Dwellings three years ago to create an abode that was modern, sustainable, and ready to incorporate smart home technologies.

“Modern Dwellings are nearly indestructible as they are created out of recycled resources — shipping containers and a salvaged old growth Douglas Fir product line from Columbia Riverwood — and they are merged with efficient, modern designs that can easily integrate a variety of technologies,” Haglund told Digital Trends via a representative. “Modern Dwellings includes everything that meets the tiny home movement as a small, functional space yet it can be put on a foundation as real estate and is an engineered structure, making it a great lifestyle choice.”

“Enter the incinerating toilet. It completely burns human waste into a pile of ash.”

The interior is mostly designed for living and sleeping, featuring a double bed and a limited amount of storage space as well as a kitchen with an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove, a sink and a refrigerator, as well as a dining table with seating for two.

The 160 square-foot flat starts at $55,000, but the company is offering a remarkable amount of customization. Among the upgrade options available are a Tesla solar system, a covered upper deck, radiant floor heating, an outdoor shower, a rainwater collection system and options to take the residence completely off the grid thanks to solar and wind technology.

The company also has a fully functional True Studio along the Alsea River in Oregon that interested parties can try out via Airbnb during the spring, summer and fall. If a renter decides to purchase a True Studio, the amount they paid in rental fees will be applied toward their purchase.

Poop-be-gone!

Oh, and about that nuclear-sounding toilet: “Oh, you gotta try it out!” said Kristian Strang with Modern Dwellings.

“We weren’t sure how it would play out with our rental guests or even with us, but after being clear that composting toilets were too smelly and messy, we wanted to find another sustainable option,” Strang said. “Enter the incinerating toilet. It completely burns human waste into a pile of ash. It uses minimal electricity, it uses no water, and you don’t interrupt the Earth with sewer/septic work. We’ve even found that placing a bit of white sage to burn with it gives it a lovely smell.”

Tiny homes are getting more and more sophisticated, and the True Studio is no exception. The dwelling is insulated with closed-cell spray for a high R rating — this relatively new home repair solution is the only flood damage-resistant insulation material according to the Federal Management Emergency Agency (FEMA), earning FEMA’s highest rating for water resistance.

The True Studio also includes a ductless mini-split heating and cooling system that is energy efficient — one side of the container home opens up the home to the outside. Besides the obvious sustainability attractions and the convenience of micro-living, Modern Dwellings has also invested a lot in the craftsmanship of each True Home.

Taking inspiration from the company’s Oregon roots, each True Studio features reclaimed old growth Douglas Fir floors, countertops, doors and windows, all straight from the Columbia River.

As far as the law goes, the True Studio can reside on any land you own or have legal access to use, be it a backyard, a lot, your driveway or the front yard. It can also be moved or shipped with the proper trucking equipment.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Philips Hue Play Light Bar review
Product Review

Frustrating yet fun, Philips' Hue Play frames your TV with a halo of color

Philips Hue Play synchronizes lighting with music, video, and games. But it’s early days for this immersive tech, and we had some trouble seamlessly getting the parts to sync up. Read our review to learn more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

Need to heat things up in the bedroom? These space heaters should do the trick

During the winter months, even well-insulated homes can sometimes still use a little extra warmth. Here are six of the best space heaters to crank up the temperature on those chilly evenings.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Dallon Adams
google home hub specs roundup october event 5026
Smart Home

One hacker is ‘shocked’ at vulnerabilities in the Google Home Hub

Security expert Jerry Gamblin says he is "shocked" by exploits he discovered in the device's software code that could allow anyone to restart the device, delete the currently enabled network, or disable all notifications.
Posted By Clayton Moore
d link security camera data privacy consumer reports
Smart Home

D-Link camera falls short in security measures, Consumer Reports finds

A Consumer Reports study found that a camera from D-Link transmits unencrypted video, which could be intercepted by snooping third parties and put your home at risk. D-Link has promised to tighten up its security practices.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ecovacs deebot n79
Deals

Need a helping hand? Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum is on sale for $150, today only

Name-brand robot vacuums can get expensive quickly, but for today only, you can score the Ecovacs Deebot N79 from Target for just $150 ($50 off). This smart robot vac features multiple cleaning modes and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and…
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
aqua dew smart shower speaker alexa
Smart Home

Control your smart home from the shower with this splash-proof speaker

The splash-proof Aqua Dew smart shower speaker works with Alexa so you don't have to sing alone. The wake-word activated Aqua Dew can read the news, manage your smart home, call or message people, and make announcements in other rooms.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home automation for beginners amazon echo dot
Smart Home

The Echo Dot is on sale today for $30, but it might not last long

You can get the second generation of the Amazon Echo Dot — the tiny Alexa speaker with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa inside — on sale today for just $30, but you'll have to act fast if you want this deal.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart black friday
Deals

Everything you need to know about Walmart Black Friday deals

Of the top Black Friday retailers every year, Walmart has always been a leader in the brick-and-mortar category. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
TaoTronics 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker review
Product Review

Look out, Instant Pot: TaoTronics’ Pressure Cooker is faster and easier to clean

Many of the electric pressure cookers on the market these days have added functionality and convenience beyond just pressure cooking. The TaoTronics pressure cooker, which has 10 different cooking modes, is one of those models. We tested…
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Business

Amazon goes a mile high for its second brick-and-mortar ‘4-star’ store

Amazon 4-star is a brick-and-mortar store selling items that have been rated highly by customers who use Amazon's online store, and the second location has just opened in Denver, Colorado.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon echo dot review 2018 3rd gen mem 4
Smart Home

A $24 Amazon Echo Dot headlines the Black Friday deals at Kohl’s

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and the deals are starting to leak out. Kohl's has a number of smart home sales, including a doorbuster deal that offers up an Amazon Echo Dot for just $24.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen