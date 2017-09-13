Gobble meal kits require just 15 minutes of your precious time

Why it matters to you Get into your kitchen and right back out of it with Gobble's 15-minute meal kits.

We may still have some interest in relaxing around a dinner table, but relaxing around the kitchen? Not so much. Capitalizing upon our desire to spend as little time as possible slaving away over a hot stove is Gobble, a meal kit service that prides itself on efficiency. With dinner kits designed to take no more than 15 minutes to cook, Gobble wants to get you into your kitchen, and then right back out of it as soon as possible.

Founded in 2014, the Palo Alto, California-based company has no shortage of competitors when it comes to delivering ingredients and recipes to the doorsteps of millennials who like the idea of cooking, but perhaps not so much the actual process. But where Gobble truly tries to stand out is in the ease-of-use arena. The company notes that all its kits are meant to go from packaging to your table in 10 to 15 minutes.

How does this happen, you ask? Much of it depends upon Gobble’s dedication to prep work. You won’t receive a whole zucchini in your package — rather, ingredients come pre-sliced and, in some cases, pre-prepared. For example, a dish that calls for a pasta will provide you with the pre-cooked version, so you don’t have to totally make everything from scratch.

Each Gobble delivery comes with a total of three dinner kits (you can select pescetarian or vegetarian options when ordering), and each kit can serve either two or four people. Also included are detailed recipe cards with “crystal clear instructions” so that even the most inexperienced chef can (attempt to) make a restaurant-quality meal.

Simpler still are Gobble’s three-step recipes, designed for cooking all in one pan for nights when you really want things simple. Deliveries are slated to arrive in a secure, refrigerated box somewhere between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on your pre-selected delivery day.

And while it may seem difficult to stand out in a sea of similar competitors, Gobble has managed to expand its presence quite rapidly throughout the U.S. After initially being available on the west coast in the first couple years of its existence, Gobble now delivers to 31 states across the country. So if you’re looking for a quick fix sometime in the next couple weeks, Gobble may be the solution for you.