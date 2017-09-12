For days when you’re running short on time, HelloFresh debuts 20-Minute Meals

Why it matters to you No time? No problem, thanks to HelloFresh's new collection of 20-Minute Meals.

With the sheer volume of meal kit options now available on the market, it’s not enough to just be delicious or convenient — we are looking for minimalism, too. Really, it was only a matter of time before we decided that having ingredients delivered to our doorsteps complete with recipes and step-by-step instructions was too complicated. So here to accommodate our increasingly demanding needs for ease of use is HelloFresh, who has recently launched 20-Minute Meals.

Introduced as part of the company’s commitment to responding to customer feedback, these 20-minute meals promise minimal prep and clean-up time, and maximum enjoyment. Noting that many of their subscribers wanted even faster and simpler recipes, HelloFresh looked into decreasing prep time, while maintaining the same standards in terms of taste and quality. That means that no matter how tired or pressed for time you are, you will be hard-pressed to find an excuse not to cook.

“We know that every minute counts, and with 20-Minute Meals, we’re giving customers back precious time on the busiest of nights,” Stacy Gordon, chief product officer of HelloFresh U.S., said in a statement. “We have deconstructed the preparation process step-by-step from cutting board, to saucepan, to cleanup, and as a result, we are offering customers our most efficient recipes yet, without forgoing flavor. Our 20-Minute Meals involve less chopping, less mixing, fewer pans, and that means more time around the dinner table.”

Of course, if you are still in the market for more leisurely recipes for those days when you have more than 20 minutes to devote to the kitchen, HelloFresh will maintain its collection of standard recipes, which means that you can continue to choose recipes that best suit your lifestyle and needs. But for those days that you would rather make use of ready-made sauces, pre-chopped vegetables, and fast-cook ingredients like pre-made rice and fresh pasta, fret not — those quick meals can save your stomach.

20-Minute Meals were made available to Classic plan subscribers on Saturday, September 9, with recipes like steak and nectarine salad with arugula, pecans, and feta cheese; butternut squash agnolotti with kale in a sage brown butter sauce; and sesame beef tacos with quick-pickled veggies and spicy crema making their debut.