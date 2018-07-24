Goldfish, Ritz crackers, and Swiss Rolls are being recalled over salmonella scare

Share

You’re probably not going to be smiling at the snack that smiles back after this news. The Goldfish cracker maker, Pepperidge Farm, has announced that one of its ingredient suppliers notified the company that whey powder in a seasoning used in four types of the popular cracker has been recalled because there is a potential presence of salmonella. Whey powder is often used to adjust textures, thicken foods, and enhance the solubility and transportability of food products.

“The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI). Additional FSIS-regulated products containing the recalled whey powder may be added to this public health alert as more information becomes available,” the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

Pepperidge Farm has since begun an investigation into the matter itself, and in order to keep customers completely safe, has initiated a voluntary recall of four varieties of Goldfish. These crackers were sold all across the United States and indeed, may be in your cupboard right now — so take a moment to check.

The four crackers included in the recall are the Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. Thus far, no illnesses have been reported as a result of any of these or other Goldfish, and no other Pepperidge Farm products distributed in the United States are affected by the recall.

Keep in mind, however, that these four crackers come in a wide range of packaging. Pepperidge Farm is encouraging customers to read this chart for a visual representation of the Goldfish that may be at risk. If you do find that you’ve bought these crackers (and they’re still sitting in your home), Pepperidge Farm is instructing folks not to eat them. Recalled products should either be thrown away, or can be returned to their purchase place for a full refund.

Pepperidge Farm, alas, is not the only company being affected by the salmonella scare. Mondelēz Global has recalled certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and other Ritz Bits products, while Flower Foods has recalled Swiss Rolls under brand names including Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread has also been recalled, and Pinnacle Foods has recalled 15.25 oz Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz.

Symptoms of salmonella usually set on between 12 and 72 hours after a patient is infected, and include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramping. The illness lasts about four to seven days, and most can make a full recovery without treatment. In severe cases, however, hospitalization is required, and those who are very young or very old, or are otherwise battling a disease are most at risk for complications.