Ditch all romaine lettuce and check your eggs – a bad week for food recalls

Before you do anything else, be safe and throw out any romaine lettuce in the house. While you’re at it, check your egg cartons because you may need to dump the eggs, too. We’ll tell you how to check if your eggs were in the recall below.

When food starts making people sick, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) swing into action. The federal agencies employ inspectors and sophisticated tech including bacteria DNA fingerprinting to track the incidence, spread, and sources of outbreaks, but the science isn’t yet perfect. Protect yourself and your family.

Throw out all romaine lettuce you didn’t grow yourself

This past Wednesday news of people getting sick after eating romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli bacteria prompted the initial CDC advisory. The CDC had been searching for the cause of E. coli outbreaks since April 10, 2018.

At first, the CDC issued a warning about all chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona region. The advisory included chopped romaine sold separately or mixed with other greens or vegetables. Most romaine lettuce sold in the U.S. is grown in the Yuma area.

By Friday, with at least 53 people from 16 states reported ill from the contaminated lettuce, the CDC updated the advisory. Now the CDC advises consumers to chuck all romaine, including whole heads and hearts of romaine.

Unless you can be absolutely sure romaine lettuce you are about to eat isn’t from Yuma, Arizona, don’t take a chance.

If you order a salad or dish containing romaine in a restaurant don’t count on the wait staff knowing where it came from. Romaine lettuce is usually at the top of the healthy vegetable list, but not this week. Skip it.

Grocery store attendants may not be accurate or sure of food sourcing either, so unless someone can show you convincing documentation, take a pass. You do not want to mess with E. coli.

E. coli infections can cause gastrointestinal distress. Of 31 people hospitalized from the bad romaine, five had hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, Fortune reported. No fatalities have been reported.

With newer information coming in about infections in Alaska, the CDC stresses caution.

“There is a reporting lag and we may still see cases come in,” CDC spokeswoman Brittany Behm said, according to Consumer Reports. “The outbreak is ongoing and that’s why we are constantly evaluating new information to give the best advice to the public.”

Bad eggs

Prior to the romaine lettuce advisories, the problem was eggs, 200 million of them. On April 13, the FDA announced Egg distributor Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs. The eggs, from a farm in Pantego, North Carolina, were distributed to many outlets including Food Lion and Walmart grocery stores. Pantego is in North Carolina’s Hyde County.

The eggs were delivered to retail stores and restaurants Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The eggs were recalled because of potential contamination with Salmonella Braenderup. Even healthy people can get sick from an infection with this type of Salmonella, which can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. As of the April 13, 22 illnesses had been reported.

The Hyde County farm produced 2.3 million eggs each day from 3 million laying hens. A USDA inspector is on-site daily. Federal inspectors from the USDA were at the farm from March 26 to April 11, according to USA Today. The inspectors reported finding dozens of rodents, dirty equipment, and poor worker hygiene. Farm employees were observed touching dirty floors, equipment, and their own bodies without washing their hands.

Rose Acre Farms stated in an email following the inspectors’ report that the report “is based on raw observations and in some cases lack proper context.” The company is due to make a public response to the report April 26.

Here’s how to check your eggs

If your eggs are still in the carton, look for markings on the carton or package. The eggs in the recall were all produced at plant number P-1065, which you will see somewhere on the packaging. Following the plant, number look for a three-digit Julian date or lot code ranging from 011 to 102.

You can also access the FDA recall notice to check UPC codes. If you match the plant number and date code, which this writer found on a full carton of 18 eggs, why take a chance? Just throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.