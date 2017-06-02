Google Home is coming to Canada and is finally available for pre-order

Google is finally giving our northern neighbors a present in the form of Google Home, which will speak both French and English.

Google Home has been helping Americans manage their households for over a year now, and finally, other countries will be able to get in on the fun, too. Our neighbors to the north can now pre-order the smart home hub, either from Google’s online store or from one of the company’s retail partners, including Best Buy.

The California Silicon Valley company initially made the announcement regarding Google Home’s Canadian availability at I/O earlier in 2017 but now, Canada’s waiting game is over. You will be able to buy one of these hubs for $179 CDN (about $132.50), which is about what the hubs are selling for stateside. It will take about two to three weeks for you to get your Google Home at home if you order from Google’s online store and the company noted in its official blog that the Home will be available at retail on June 26.

Of course, it could pay off to buy a little early, as Best Buy will give you a free Chromecast if you place an order now.

Because Google knows who its Canadian audience is, the associated virtual assistant (Google Assistant) will speak both English and French. Users will be able to access Google’s entire suite of resources, including Search, Maps, and Translate, and will also be able to stay up to date on weather, traffic, finance, news, sports, and local businesses.

Google Home can also play music, manage users everyday tasks, serve as a speaker, and of course, control your smart home.

“Spending quality time with our family and friends at home is important,” Google writes on its blog. “What if technology could make the most of those special moments by helping us get things done?” Canada, now is your chance to answer that question.