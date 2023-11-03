 Skip to main content
Deter porch pirates: Google’s Nest Cam with Floodlight is $90 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight mounted on a house.
Google

With porch pirates always on the prowl to steal your packages, one of the best ways to protect your family from them is to invest in security camera deals. The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is an excellent choice for this purpose, especially since it’s currently on sale from Best Buy for a more affordable $190 following a $90 discount on its sticker price of $280. This is one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, but since there’s no assurance that it will remain available until the shopping holiday, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with purchasing it right now.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Once you’ve installed the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight and connected it to your home’s Wi-Fi network, you’ll never have to worry about your packages getting stolen again. The security camera‘s built-in intelligence is capable of telling the difference between a person, vehicle, and animal, and once it detects motion, it will send an alert through the Google Home app on your smartphone. You can then look through the device’s 1080p HD camera to see what happened, and if the activity happens at night, you can set the floodlight to illuminate the area for a better view and to deter the potential thief.

You’ll be able to customize the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight according to your preferences, including a specific schedule for the floodlight to turn on and off, and the sensitivity of its motion sensor. The security camera will keep up to three hours of video recordings on the cloud, but if you subscribe to Nest Aware, you can extend that history to up to 60 days.

If you want to avoid the frustration of getting hit by a porch pirate, you should consider buying a smart security camera like the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight. Originally priced at $280, it’s down to just $190 from Best Buy for savings of $90. At this lowered price, you may even be able to afford multiple cameras to place around your home. You’re going to have to act fast though, because there’s no telling if the offer will still be available tomorrow. Buy the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight as soon as possible to make sure that you secure the discount.

