This 4th of July deal saves you $50 on the Nest Learning Thermostat

Aaron Mamiit
By

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, a smart home device that will help you save energy while staying comfortable, is currently available from Dell’s 4th of July sale with a 24% discount. It already offers amazing value at its original price of $249, so it’s a steal at $60 off for a more affordable price of $189. You’re going to have to secure your purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if this bargain will be online until the end of the holiday.

Why you should buy the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat

While there are various models of smart thermostats with different features, the common characteristic is that these devices let homeowners cut their expenses by allowing you to control your home’s thermostat using your smartphone and create schedules for your desired settings. You’ll enjoy these benefits and more with the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is in our roundup of the best smart thermostats primarily because of its impressive learning capabilities. The device takes note of how you and your family members move around the house, and makes adjustments to your home’s temperature depending on your habits and the time of day. The Farsight sensors make learning more accurate, as they are able to detect people up to 5 meters away.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is easy to install, and once it’s up and running, it will start learning right away. The smart thermostat is capable of adjusting the temperature after it detects that nobody’s home, so you won’t spend for cooling or heating when everybody’s out, and it can also monitor your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system for any issues that require maintenance. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also compatible with other smart home devices powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, so you can control it using voice commands.

While Nest Thermostat deals don’t always attract a lot of interest, you’re going to want to pay attention to Dell’s $60 discount for the third-generation Google Nest Learning thermostat. You’ll only have to pay $189 for the smart home device instead of $249. This is a 4th of July offer, but we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute because stocks may be gone by then — proceed with the transaction right now if you don’t want to miss out on getting the third-generation Google Nest Learning thermostat at 24% off.

