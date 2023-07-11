With Amazon’s Prime Day in full swing, rival retailers like Walmart are rolling out their own discounts to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity. Here’s one of the top offers from Walmart+ Week for those who are building out their smart home system — the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $189, following a $60 discount on the device’s original price of $249. There’s going to be a lot of interest on this bargain, so if you don’t want to miss out because stocks run out, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat is in our list of the best smart thermostats as the top option if you have a Google Home system up and running. However, it’s still a worthwhile investment if it will be your first smart home device because of the convenience that it will bring to you and your family. Like any smart thermostat, you can control it using smartphones, tablets, or other internet-connected devices to change the temperature at home and to schedule when you want it to set certain temperatures at any time of the day,

The main selling point of the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, however, is the fact that it is capable of learning your habits after you make manual adjustments for a certain amount of time, and it takes note of how people move around the house. It will then be able to automatically adjust your home’s temperature, so you’ll eventually no longer have to make routine changes yourself. You can see the smart thermostat in action by monitoring the temperature on its bright 3.25-inch screen.

The best offer in this year’s Prime Day deals for the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat isn’t from Amazon, as Walmart is selling the smart home device at $60 off. You’ll only have to pay $189 instead of $249, but only if you’re able to secure your purchase before stocks run out. There’s a chance that the bargain goes offline much sooner than you expect, so if you want to get the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat for much cheaper than usual, you should push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

