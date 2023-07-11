 Skip to main content
Google Nest sale means cheap smart displays and security cameras

Nest Hub Max in the kitchen.
Google Nest line, one of the most popular brands for smart home and security devices, is a clear standout in Best Buy’s ongoing sale that aims to rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Here’s your chance to purchase Nest smart displays, security cameras, and more with massive discounts, but since other shoppers will also likely be interested in these offers, you’re going to have to be quick with your decision on which to buy as there’s only a limited amount of stock set aside for each offer.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Google Nest sale

One of the cheapest devices in Best Buy’s ongoing Google Nest sale is the second-generation Google Nest Hub, which can be instead of its original price of $100. The smart display features a 7-inch screen through which you’ll be able to access all of your other smart home devices, with the help of Google Assistant. Another option to improve your home is the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, which not only lets you make temperature adjustments remotely through an app, but it will also learn your habits and movements over the days, and will eventually make the changes itself. It’s down to from $250.

Next up from Best Buy are two Google Nest devices that function as security cameras, but focused on different parts of the house. The Google Nest Cam, through which you can view live HD video and talk to people outside your home through the Google Home app, is available , down from $180. Meanwhile, the Google Nest Doorbell, which is also instead of $180, will let you see who or what is at your door, and communicate with visitors and delivery people through two-way audio.

Google Nest devices are known for their quality, so it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of demand for the discounts that Best Buy rolled out. However, whether you’re planning to buy one of the brand’s smart displays, security cameras, or other devices, it’s highly recommended that you act fast. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, but we expect them to run out sooner than you think. If you don’t want to miss out on any of these offers, you’re going to have to complete the purchases right now.

