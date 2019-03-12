Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google rewards One subscribers with a free Google Home Mini

Clayton Moore
By
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini

American subscribers to Google’s One cloud storage subscription service are getting a bonus this month. Select One subscribers are eligible to get a free Google Home Mini from the company in the next couple of weeks. Google will even cover the shipping to get its nimble smart speaker into your home.

But it’s not just anybody off the street who gets a free Google Home Mini. For some reason, the tech giant is only targeting subscribers to its One service with plans over 2TB, rewarding those cloud storage users who are paying $10 or more per month. The economics of the deal seem pretty good for Google, which is basically rewarding people who pay $120 annually for cloud storage with a smart speaker that currently retails for around $40 at the Google Store, and seems to be perpetually discounted at other retailers.

Aside from being a subscriber in a specific tier, there are a couple of other barriers to entry. First, the deal for a free Google Home Mini is only available to One subscribers in the United States so places like Asia or the European Union aren’t eligible.

Secondly, the deal for a free Google Home Mini is only available to One subscribers who bought a 2TB storage plan before March 4. So anyone who just thought to subscribe now is out of luck.

According to people who have parsed the legalese in the terms section, the offer looks to be valid until April 21 for U.S. users who activated their selected plan before March 4. Paid One members should already be getting emails from Google informing them of this month’s bonus prize for being good members of the club. However, if you happened not to get an email  with a link to the freebie sign-up sheet, you can still head over to the Google One website and look for a card that says, “Claim Your Google Home Mini — on us.”

It’s not the first time a company has used a free smart speaker as a marketing device — services like eBay and Spotify have regularly used the Google Home Mini as a carrot to lure in new subscribers — but for Google, it looks to be a way to expand the reach of its smart speaker business and get into good graces with customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G E? Explaining AT&T's misleading network on smartphones
Up Next

Think Alexa's voice is too binary? Meet Q, a gender-neutral voice assistant
Google Pixel 3
Product Review

Google’s Pixel 3 is a hair away from pocket-sized perfection

Google’s Pixel 3 smartphone is the best Android phone you can buy. It doesn’t have the best looks or the best hardware, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better software and unique A.I. functionalities.
Posted By Simon Hill
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

Want to know if that smart bulb works with Google Assistant? We can help

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of some of the best Google Home-compatible devices on the…
Posted By Erika Rawes
let amazon alexa or google assistant help you with valentines day home mutemic 1200x9999
Smart Home

How to set up your Google Home device in 10 easy steps

Google Home devices can do a whole lot, from playing music to reading the weather to controlling your smart home devices. We break down how to set up your Google Home so that you can get started your new device.
Posted By Gia Liu
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

From battery packs to Mickey Mouse ears, here are the best Google Home Mini accessories

The Google Home Mini is small, functional, and powerful, but these accessories can further improve the utility of the smart assistant. Wall mounts, pedestals, and battery packs expand the Mini's function.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

Craving cold brew? Here's how to skip the coffee shop and make it at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa
Deals

Take $50 off the all-new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab with Smart Dock

Android tablets have struggled to compete with Apple's iconic iPad, but the new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab is a clear exception. From now through Sunday, March 17, a 20-percent discount knocks $50 off the price, bringing the Smart Tab…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ring stick up cam battery review wireless feat
Product Review

Ring's Stick Up Cam Battery will watch over your backyard, rain or shine

Doesn’t it feel good to be detached from the wires in your life? You can be with Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery, a smart home security camera that you can put literally plop inside, outside, or anywhere.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will bring dinner to your door.
Posted By Gia Liu
social media isnt just for youngsters anymore new research finds senior citizen internet
Smart Home

Smart home technology may help senior citizens remain independent

Seniors just want to stay active, healthy, and independent and a new survey finds they and their caregivers are willing to adopt smart home technology in order to achieve those goals.
Posted By Clayton Moore
river falls wisconsin hobbit house entrance
Smart Home

Fans of the fellowship can buy this hobbit-style home for under $200K

A 1970s-era hobbit house is up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin, and while its owner may not like the moniker, this earth-bermed house fits the bill for any aspiring hobbits who need shelter.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Amazon Echo Sub Hands-on
Smart Home

Smart speakers now help the U.K. to calculate the cost of living

Smart speakers have become so popular in the U.K. that the device has now been added to the nation’s ”inflation basket.” The basket contains commonly bought goods and services and is used to calculate the cost of living.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instant pot post christmas sales ultra 3 qt 10 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot alternatives for making quick and easy meals

While Instant Pot is perhaps the most well-known name in multifunctional pressure cookers, it’s not the only player in the game. There are a variety of other options on the market. Check out the best Instant Pot alternatives.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo dot sengled smart light 3rd generation sandstone with 2 bulb kit by 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of newest Echo Dot with Sengled two-bulb smart light kit

Amazon just dropped the price of a new third-generation Echo Dot bundled with the Element Classic by Sengled Starter Kit with two smart light bulbs and a Sengled controller. Connect the lights to turn lights on and off with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown