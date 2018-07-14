eBay will give you a free Google Home Mini with any $119 purchase

Share

Google is having a sale, Amazon is having a sale, and now, eBay is having a sale, too. The big difference, of course, is that eBay doesn’t have anything of its own to offer customers, but luckily for us, it isn’t feuding with either of the other two tech giants. To that end, if you’re looking for a new smart speaker to complement your smart home, you can now get a Google Home Mini for free with any purchase of $119 or more on eBay. In some ways, that’s a better sale than you can find during Amazon Prime or Google’s Summer Sale.

Sure, $119 is more than the $49 that you would otherwise need to cough up in order to own a Google Home Mini, but if you were already planning on making an eBay purchase, then the added benefit of a smart speaker certainly comes as a win. In order to take advantage of the offer on eBay, you’ll need only to add the Google Home Mini to your cart by way of eBay’s official Google Store page, and then at checkout (on eBay), enter the promo code PMINI4FREE. Be sure that your eBay cart totals $119 without the addition of the Google Home Mini. If you’re looking to make a $70 purchase and think that the smart home hub will push you over the edge, you’ll be in for a not-so-nice surprise. But once you’ve hit $119 in your eBay checkout, you’ll see the $49 price tag associated with the Home Mini magically disappear.

The promotion is live now, and will remain available through July 15 at 2:59 am E.T.

Currently, the Google Home Mini is being discounted to $34 on the Google Store, as well as a few other retailers in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day, which begins this year on July 16, and is slated to last a bit longer than the traditional 24 hours. While neither Google nor Amazon sell one another’s products on their own pages, they’re both clearly trying to one-up one another in terms of sweet deals this summer. And leveraging eBay and its own massive customer base may just be the winning strategy for Google.