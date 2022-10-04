 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Smart Home
  4. News

The Google Home app finally has the big redesign you’ve been waiting for

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

A new, major Google Home design overhaul is coming soon to the delight of users everywhere. Many have been unhappy with the Google Home app’s UI for quite some time as its streamlined approach to providing information seemingly took some agency away from smart home device owners. The new redesign, however, aims to give users more control over their devices and settings than ever before.

While the redesign certainly retains a more straightforward, minimalist look to its UI elements, the settings themselves are as abundant as ever — giving users full control over every aspect of their smart home. The newfound control doesn’t end with more granular settings, however, as the redesign is meant to be fully customizable so that users can prioritize the aspects of smart home living most applicable to them.

Screenshots of the new Google Home app as of October 2022.
Google

For example, if you don’t have smart devices like security cameras or smart lights, you won’t have to navigate past their UI elements in the app if you don’t want to. Conversely, if your house is packed to the brim with devices, organization through Google Home has never been more simple as the update provides helpful tabs for quick navigation.

The new update makes use of a lot of the empty space that the previous version of Google Home featured by filling it with things such as suggested reminders and scheduling options. This makes it easy to program an automated weekly schedule for yourself and your household through the app.

1 of 2
Screenshots of the new Google Home app as of October 2022.
Google
Screenshots of the new Google Home app as of October 2022.
Google

There’s plenty to be intrigued by with the redesign, but one of the main reasons for the changes seems to be the upcoming integration with Matter, a universal device controller of sorts that puts full control over all smart home devices in a single place. Some devices may already support Matter connectivity, but Google promises that as new devices implement it, they’ll all be controllable through the Google Home app.

The new Google Home update will be rolling out later this fall to smartphones as well as to browsers and to Wear OS for the first time. If you’re interested in trying out the app redesign early as a preview tester, you can sign up through this link, which will be live in the coming weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Truecaller brings AI-powered spam call filtering to any iOS or Android phone
The Lamicall docking station sits in front of a laptop. A call is being answered.
Google Pixel Watch: news, price, specs, release, and more
Google Pixel Watch product image on an orange stylized background.
Samsung just copy-and-pasted iOS 16’s lock screen in its One UI 5 beta
From left, Good Lock, Samsung One UI 5 beta, and iOS 16 lock screens are displayed on smartphones.
These 80+ apps could be running adware on your iPhone or Android device
Illustration of an infected iPhone
Sensor breakthrough brings us closer to blood glucose monitoring on wearables
The Apple Watch Ultra's heart rate sensor active.
Does the iPhone 14 have the Dynamic Island?
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island showing AirPods battery level.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for October 2022
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Best Garmin watch deals for October 2022
An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.
Best smartwatch deals for October 2022
The best iPhone apps to download in October 2022
iOS 14 App Library
Best Kindle deals and sales for October 2022
Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van
The best Android apps for October 2022
best Android apps