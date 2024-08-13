It’s hard to believe that Google released the first Pixel Watch a little less than two years ago. It was an important release, being the first smartwatch with the Pixel name, though the watch itself left a lot to be desired.

The Pixel Watch 2 came a year later, and while not perfect, it was a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Where the original Pixel Watch was a tough recommendation, the Pixel Watch 2 was legitimately good. We now have the newly announced Pixel Watch 3, and after spending some early hands-on time with it, I’m already convinced it could be Google’s best Pixel Watch yet.

Two big hardware changes

At first glance, the Pixel Watch 3 looks a lot like the Pixel Watch 2 that came before it. You still have a domed glass display, seamless watch bands, and the crown on the side. However, two critical design changes make it a pretty big improvement.

The first, and perhaps most important, is the introduction of a new size. For the previous two generations, the Pixel Watch has only been available in a tiny 41mm case size. It’s great for people who like small watches, but for everyone else (myself included), it’s made the Pixel Watch feel quite dainty.

You can still get the Pixel Watch 3 in a 41mm style if that’s what you prefer, but now, it also comes in a larger 45mm option. It’s noticeably larger than the 41mm case, though not nearly as large as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and its behemoth 49mm case. After wearing the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 for a little while, I think it strikes a really nice balance of feeling more substantial without being overly bulky.

The other important thing to mention is the bezels. Or, should I say, the lack thereof. The Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are both plagued with huge bezels. They’re thick, annoying, and a bit comical-looking. Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue with the Pixel Watch 3. Google has shrunk the bezels by 16% compared to the Pixel Watch 2. Paired with the larger size of the 45mm model, that means you’re getting up to 40% more screen real estate than before.

You can see just how thin the bezels really look in the photo above. They’re still there, but they now look like an appropriate size for a smartwatch in 2024. This is something that really irked me with the Pixel Watch 2 last year, so it’s great to see Google finally address this with the Pixel Watch 3.

Really promising health features

During my hands-on time with the Pixel Watch 3, I also got to see some of the watch’s new health features. First, there’s the new running experience. Google has designed a really impressive suite of running features for the Pixel Watch 3, and as an avid runner, I think they look fantastic.

The Fitbit app now has a new run-planning interface where you can completely customize the type of run you want to do — including warm-ups, intervals, recovery time, etc. When you start running, the Pixel Watch 3 provides real-time guidance about the next stages of your run, where you’re at for your current goal (pace, distance, or otherwise), and more.

When you’re done running, the Fitbit app provides a load of post-run metrics for you to sift through. You can now see metrics like your step cadence and ground contact time, compare your running performance history, see your running trends, and more. If you subscribe to Fitbit Premium, you’ll also receive daily run recommendations powered by AI.

The Fitbit app also now has two new health metrics: Readiness and Cardio Load. Readiness is based on your heart rate variance (HRV), resting heart rate, and recent sleep. You get your Readiness score at the start of each day, giving you a quick glance at how ready (or not) your body is to take on the day ahead.

As for the Cardio Load metric, this provides more in-depth insight into your body’s training ability and gives you a workout load to work toward each day. As you track exercises or perform other activities throughout the day, all of that activity adds to your Cardio Load. Your Cardio Load goal also automatically changes each day based on your Readiness and other activities from the day prior. It sounds like a more intuitive method of activity tracking compared to a basic step/calory goal, and I’m really interested to use it for myself.

The Pixel Watch I’ve been waiting for?

While those are the things that caught my eye the most, there’s a lot more to talk about, too. This is the first Pixel Watch with Google’s Actua display technology (the same as the Pixel 9 series), making the Pixel Watch 3 display twice as bright as that of the Pixel Watch 2. Google is also promising better battery life‚ with the 45mm size offering up to a 35% larger battery. Charging is also faster, and there’s a new Auto Bedtime Mode that automatically puts the Pixel Watch 3 into Bedtime Mode when it detects you’ve fallen asleep.

The Pixel Watch 3 is very much still a Pixel Watch, but it also looks like the Pixel Watch I’ve been waiting for. Between the better and bigger hardware, nicer display, new health features, and improved battery/charging, there’s a lot to look forward to. And I cannot wait to spend more time with it.

Preorders for the Pixel Watch 3 are live now. Prices start at $349 for the 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm size.