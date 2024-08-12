Just days after announcing its fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Google is set to change the Google Home app. As first noted by Android Police, this will revamp how users interact with their compatible devices.

The updated app, part of the Google Home Public Preview version 3.20.1.8, has been revised, including the thermostat controls and the general UI. The refresh also relocates the Nest app and Energy Dashboard icons underneath the main thermostat controls; they now look like pills. Meanwhile, the settings cog and overflow menu remain at the app’s top.

Recommended Videos

At the bottom of the app, users will find content such as the “time until” desired temperature, modes, humidity, fan controls, and more.

As Android Police also explains, the update now allows you to adjust your thermostat’s temperature setting from the Favorites menu. Previously, thermostat settings within favorites were accessed through a chip, tapping, which would open the full thermostat control panel.

We are still determining the exact release date of the Google Home app update for download in the Google Play Store. However, it’s worth noting that the new Nest Learning Thermostat is scheduled to start shipping on August 20, so the app update is likely to be available to everyone around that time.

The fourth Nest Learning Thermostat is being released 13 years after the original version. The latest model is designed to “look like a piece of art,” as Google describes it. The thermostat has a diameter of 3.9 inches and is 1.1 inches thick. It features a 2.7-inch LCD screen on the front.