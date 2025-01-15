 Skip to main content
The Google Home app is getting two new features to upgrade your smart home

New features are set to launch for Google Home users. These features are currently being introduced through the Public Preview program, according to 9to5Google.

Google Home will soon support Nest Protect and Matter-certified smart locks. This support will initially roll out to the Google Home Android app before making its way to iOS devices later this year.

Nest Protect is the first smoke and carbon monoxide detector compatible with Google Home, and more devices are expected to follow. With this integration, users will receive emergency and advance notifications for smoke and carbon monoxide alerts and critical status updates regarding battery health and device issues.

Users can also check when alarms were last tested and perform a systemwide safety check. Additionally, you can create a schedule for automatic sound check testing while you are away from home and adjust settings for the entire system and individual alarms.

For convenience, you can also view live camera feeds directly from the emergency alarm card. If you are a Nest Aware subscriber in the U.S., you can also use the Google Home app to quickly contact a nearby emergency call center, even if you are not home.

With the introduction of Matter-certified smart locks, Google Home allows you to receive lock notifications and manage passcodes. Some smart locks will also gain onboard Google Home features like one-tap entry, automatic locking, vacation mode, and more.

The new Nest Protect and Matter smart locks support is part of the Public Preview of Google Home. The features will first be available on the Google Home app for Android (version 3.27+), with support for iOS coming later.

To join the free Google Home preview, open the app on your mobile device or visit home.google.com. Go to Settings > Public Preview and select Join Public Preview.

