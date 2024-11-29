 Skip to main content
Your Google Photos app is about to look different. Here’s what’s changing

The Google Photos app on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google is implementing a small yet significant change to its popular Google Photos app. As first noted by 9to5Google, the app’s “Memories” tab is being removed. Memories is an auto-organizing, scrapbook-like feature that utilizes artificial intelligence to create an AI-powered feed.

Since its release, the Memories tab has been in the bottom bar of the Google Photos app. The Memories tab is being replaced by Moments, which will reside inside the app’s Collections tab. This is where you can find People & pets, Albums, Documents, and Places.

With the change, the bottom bar in Google Photos will consist of only three tabs: Photos, Collections, and Search (or Ask if you’re using Google Gemini). After the expected app update for iOS and Android, Memories branding will consist only of the carousel at the top of the app’s primary photos grid.

9to5Google rightly says the new look makes Google Photos navigation much cleaner. A similar change was made to the Google Maps app earlier this year; it too only has three tabs in the bottom bar.

The features remain the same whether it’s called Memories or Moments. This tool functions as a digital scrapbook, showcasing curated collections of your photos and videos from the past. Google’s AI intelligently selects and organizes these memories, making rediscovering special moments such as events, trips, or significant dates easy.

You can personalize these Memories by adding or removing content, editing titles, and changing the featured images. Sharing these nostalgic collections with friends and family is simple, and you have complete control to hide specific Memories, remove photos, or even disable the feature entirely.

Additionally, Memories often include automatically generated creations like collages, animations, or stylized photos, adding a creative touch to your reminiscing.

The latest Google Photos update for the iPhone 16 and other iPhones includes the change, and an Android app update for phones like the Google Pixel 9 is expected to drop on Google Play soon.

I hate the new Photos app in iOS 18
Photos app on iOS 18.

When Apple launched the iPhone 16 line, it also released iOS 18 to the masses after months of betas. Though the biggest feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, which didn’t actually launch until the iOS 18.1 release, there are plenty of other things that iOS 18 brings to the table. That includes RCS messaging, more home screen customization, a revamped Control Center, and more.

One app that got a significant redesign in iOS 18 is the Photos app. After around a decade of mostly the same design and what I would call muscle memory, the new Photos app is, well, quite jarring — and I'm not a fan.
The new Photos app is messy
The old Photos app Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Read more
iOS 18.2 may make charging your iPhone even easier. Here’s how
A close-up view of the App Library page on the iPhone 16.

We've all been in a situation where we need to charge our phone quickly, but it can be hard to gauge just how much time it needs to spend on the charger before it gets a usable amount of juice. A feature coming to iOS 18.2 will tell you how much more time your phone needs, although we aren't quite sure yet when it will be released.

On Monday, iOS 18.2 beta 2 was released to developers. 9to5Mac spotted the codebase for this feature in their breakdown, stating that it will calculate the amount of time needed to reach a certain charge threshold based on how powerful the charger is. The framework was dubbed "BatteryIntelligence" within the code, but although it was present, the feature isn't finished. That likely means it has been added in for testing purposes, but won't be ready for full deployment for some time yet.

Read more
Sending photos via RCS is about to get better in Google Messages
Emoji reactions on Google Messages running on OnePlus 11.

Have you ever taken a jaw-dropping photo, only for it to lose a bit of something when you send it to friends? A lot of messaging services compress images to reduce bandwidth consumption. While useful in practice, it does make it harder to send images at full resolution — but that could soon be a thing of the past. Google Messages is apparently gaining the ability to send images without losing any quality at all.

In an APK teardown, the team at Android Authority discovered a feature hidden within the code that will let you choose what resolution you want to send a photo at. If this sounds a bit familiar, it's because WhatsApp has the same feature.

Read more