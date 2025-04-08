 Skip to main content
Even the iOS 19 leakers can’t agree on what the next iPhone update will look like

By
This video is the biggest iOS leak ever.
Front Page Tech, the YouTube channel behind some of the most widely discussed iOS 19 leaks, has posted a new video showing off even more renders of the upcoming OS redesign. The last renders they posted a couple of weeks ago prompted Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman to take to X and cast doubt on their accuracy — a post that he has now reposted in response to the newest video.

FPT’s new video starts with host John Prosser recapping the situation — he claims that they were the first people to report on the big iOS 19 redesign in January, with Gurman’s first comments coming a full 52 days later.

He also appears to be less than impressed with Gurman calling out his leaks as “fake” — though it’s worth pointing out that Gurman’s X post didn’t actually use the word “fake.” Instead, he said the renders seemed to be based on “very old builds” and weren’t “representative” of what we’ll see at WWDC 2025.

Perhaps Prosser’s use of language in this new video is part of the reason Gurman chose to repost his initial comment rather than write something new. While you can question intent in any situation, it is true that the phrasing Gurman used was objectively more polite and professional than Prosser makes out in the video. He even goes out of his way to defend the act of creating mockups in general, saying they’re “always exciting for Apple watchers.”

Either way, it’s worth looking at Prosser’s new renders even if Gurman isn’t a fan — we can’t rely entirely on one person for all of our Apple leaks.

The biggest visual change people are expecting from this redesign is circlular app icons. This is mostly because the new design has been likened to visionOS, which also has circular icons. In this latest video Prosser confirms that he too expects the icons to change — but he hasn’t actually seen any fully circular examples.

iOS 19 leak renders with squircle icons.
FPT.

Instead, he has seen squircles — icons with much rounder corners than we have now but aren’t full circles. He says he doesn’t know if these are the final design but they are the only thing he has seen personally.

As for the “glass” or “transparent” look people have been talking about, Prosser says he has seen some elements, such as the flashlight icon, shimmering as the user moves the device.

iOS 19 leak render shimmer glass icon.
FPT.

Other small changes include an updated TabView at the bottom of Apple’s native apps and slightly reshaped toggles in the Settings app. Interestingly, Prosser’s personal conclusion from what he has seen is that though things look a bit different, it’s not actually much of an overhaul. This is a surprising take to hear since all of the reports around iOS 19 have focused on just how different it will look.

Render showing iOS 19 tabs in Apple apps.
FPT.

Since all the visuals in the video are recreated renders, we have no way of knowing exactly what Prosser has seen, and his sources are naturally also confidential.

At this point, while WWDC is still months away, there’s not much we can do other than decide who we want to believe the most. Prosser says the builds he’s seen are up to date, Gurman implies with his repost that they are not. Choose your side, I guess!

Gurman is definitely right about one thing, however: it really is exciting to see these mockups — especially when they trigger an all-out war between Apple leakers.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
