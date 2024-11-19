The Pixel Weather app has been the focus of a lot of attention lately as Google revamps the user experience and adds more features. Now, there’s more good news: two of those promised functions — the Pollen count card and immersive vibrations — are newly available, at least for some users.

Thanks to “immersive weather vibrations,” the Pixel Weather app vibrates to match the animated backgrounds it displays, with intensity levels that mirror the precipitation amount (because it’s not just rainfall), according to 9to5Google. Of course, if you don’t like the feature, you can disable it in the account menu.

The other feature is the pollen count block. It pops up at the bottom of the feed and shows how much violent sneezing you can expect over the next three to five days based on grass, tree, and weed pollen levels. Right now, the pollen feature only works in France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K., but Google says it can be viewed from any country and that availability will expand at a later date.

Immersive vibrations and the pollen feature have been rolling out to users over the past few days. If you don’t yet see the options on your phone, give it some time. The pollen tool likely won’t come to the U.S. for some time, given that it’s only currently in the EU, but also because we’re rolling right into winter. It’s far more likely that Google will implement it on this side of the pond when it’s a little closer to spring.

Keep an eye out for any available Pixel updates. When the pollen feature releases in the U.S., we’ll let you know.