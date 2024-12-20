Google Photos is getting a cool new feature to speed up your photo edits

Google Photos for Android is introducing a new feature that simplifies photo editing right before sharing. A tipster from Android Authority first reported this tool.

The new “Quick Edit” tool lets users easily enhance or crop individual photos before sharing them. It features an “Enhance” button, which functions similarly to the “Enhance” effect in the standard photo-editing options. A crop button is also similar to the one in the regular photo editor. When multiple photos are selected before hitting the share button, the typical share sheet appears instead of the new “Quick Edit” screen.

Simple, one-click photo enhancement tools in Google Photos are not new. At least four different options are currently available. The Enhance tool automatically analyzes your photo and adjusts the brightness, contrast, and color. Suggested Edits may also appear, providing personalized recommendations such as cropping or rotating that can be applied with just one click.

You can also apply various filters instantly to change the mood and style of your image. Basic adjustments like Crop and Rotate are available with a single click, offering presets for common aspect ratios.

The tipster says the new Quick Edit tool works on his Pixel 6 Pro running version 7.10.0 of the Google Photos app. Interestingly, my Pixel 9 Pro XL is running Google Photos 7.11.0, and I don’t see the new feature, so perhaps it’s coming to Android devices on a rolling basis.

Google Photos is accessible on various devices. In addition to Android, the Google Photos app can be found in the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is also available on the web.