 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp just added four messaging features. Here’s what’s new

By
WhatsApp January 2025 changes.
WhatsApp

As 2025 begins, WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps on the planet, has announced new features designed to enhance user experience and engagement with the app.

One notable update lets users take and send videos or photos directly within a chat interface. The app now includes camera effects that allow users to customize their media. With access to over 30 different backgrounds, filters, and other creative elements, users can enhance their images or videos, offering a broader range of personalization options for sharing memorable moments or adding unique touches to their visuals.

Recommended Videos

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a feature for creating selfie stickers. Users can initiate this by tapping the Create Sticker icon, which will display a camera option to capture a selfie and transform it into a sticker. This feature is initially being rolled out on Android devices, with plans to extend it to iOS users.

WhatsApp logo on a phone held in hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Furthermore, users can now share sticker packs through WhatsApp chats, facilitating more dynamic and expressive conversations. Another helpful enhancement is the ability to double-tap a message to react quickly, along with a streamlined method for scrolling through frequently used reactions, making interactions more efficient and interactive.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

WhatsApp is a free messaging and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service that enables seamless communication worldwide. It allows users to send text messages instantly, share voice messages, and make video and voice calls. In addition to these core features, users can share images, documents, user locations, and various multimedia content, making it a versatile platform for personal and professional communication.

Launched in 2009 and acquired by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) in 2014, WhatsApp has grown significantly and is now one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, with over 2 billion users. The app employs end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, ensuring that conversations remain private and secure.

WhatsApp also includes features such as group chats, broadcast lists, and status updates, allowing users to connect with multiple friends or family members simultaneously.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
iOS 18.2 is rolling out now with a ton of new Apple Intelligence features
Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple has started the public rollout of iOS 18.2 and the corresponding iPadOS update, and they bring a handful of long-awaited features in its AI kit. The release notes are pretty exhaustive, and they reveal a few features that are minor improvements to the already available Apple Intelligence bundle.

The most notable addition is ChatGPT integration with Siri, which shifts things over to the OpenAI chatbot if Apple’s assistant can’t provide an answer. ChatGPT integration is also expanding within the Writing Tools set, thanks to the compose feature that lets users create fresh content and generate images.

Read more
The YouTube mobile app is getting a small redesign. Here’s what’s changing
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 playing a YouTube video.

How do you feel about the YouTube app on iOS and Android? Most of us use the app and don't think twice about it, but YouTube announced a lot of changes in October. Some of these planned updates have begun to roll out, and they're worth paying attention to — especially because one of them is difficult to notice. The updated bottom bar is a subtle change, but it adds a bit of flair.

The updated bottom bar is part of a server-side update, which means you don't have to download a new version of YouTube to see it. However, you should ensure you're using the latest version of the YouTube app. For Android, that's 19.47, and it's 19.49 for iOS. The update hasn't reached all devices yet — I still don't see it on my own phone — but it should be applied by the end of the day.

Read more
WhatsApp will soon save you from the horrors of missed texts
Reminders feature in WhatsApp.

Just over a month ago, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that would occasionally nudge users about status story updates from their contacts list. Now, the company has made a subtle change to it and added messages into the fold, as well.

The feature, which is currently rolling out in the test channel with the v2.24.25.29 build on Android, was first spotted by update tracker WABetaInfo. DigitalTrends can confirm that the feature is now live in the latest beta version available via the Google Play Store.

Read more