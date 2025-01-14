WhatsApp just added four messaging features. Here’s what’s new

As 2025 begins, WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps on the planet, has announced new features designed to enhance user experience and engagement with the app.

One notable update lets users take and send videos or photos directly within a chat interface. The app now includes camera effects that allow users to customize their media. With access to over 30 different backgrounds, filters, and other creative elements, users can enhance their images or videos, offering a broader range of personalization options for sharing memorable moments or adding unique touches to their visuals.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a feature for creating selfie stickers. Users can initiate this by tapping the Create Sticker icon, which will display a camera option to capture a selfie and transform it into a sticker. This feature is initially being rolled out on Android devices, with plans to extend it to iOS users.

Furthermore, users can now share sticker packs through WhatsApp chats, facilitating more dynamic and expressive conversations. Another helpful enhancement is the ability to double-tap a message to react quickly, along with a streamlined method for scrolling through frequently used reactions, making interactions more efficient and interactive.

WhatsApp is a free messaging and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service that enables seamless communication worldwide. It allows users to send text messages instantly, share voice messages, and make video and voice calls. In addition to these core features, users can share images, documents, user locations, and various multimedia content, making it a versatile platform for personal and professional communication.

Launched in 2009 and acquired by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) in 2014, WhatsApp has grown significantly and is now one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, with over 2 billion users. The app employs end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, ensuring that conversations remain private and secure.

WhatsApp also includes features such as group chats, broadcast lists, and status updates, allowing users to connect with multiple friends or family members simultaneously.