 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Is your Fitbit getting too hot? Google wants to give you $50

By
Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.
Fitbit

Google has issued a warning for the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. A “limited number” of the smart wearables are at risk of overheating with the potential to cause burns, so it isn’t every single Sense or Versa 3 model. A firmware update began rolling out yesterday and will continue to do so over the next month, and Google says that affected customers — those with devices at risk of overheating — could be eligible to receive $50 in compensation.

The firmware update will reduce the chance the battery will overheat, but it comes at the expense of capacity. The wearables won’t have the same battery length as they once did, according to TechRadar. This isn’t the first time Fitbit has run into problems like this; in 2022, the Fitbit Ionic caused several burns and resulted in refunds. There was also a report of an exploding Fitbit in 2017, too, though the company claims it isn’t responsible for that incident.

Recommended Videos

Google says that regularly syncing your Fitbit with your mobile device is the easiest way to tell if it has been affected; if so, you’ll get a notice that you need to update your firmware. You’ll receive notice when the update becomes available, and Google says it “will improve the stability of the device’s battery performance,” although that might mean you need to charge more often than you’re used to.

Fitbit Versa 3 call and text notifications.
FitBit

The update will require a manual firmware update, however. If you don’t perform the update within a few days of downloading, your Fitbit could factory reset. That means you would lose all information stored on the device, although data that has already synced with the cloud should be fine.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you think your Fitbit is facing the same problem, you can fill out this Google form to find out if you’re eligible for compensation. If reduced battery life (or the risk of catching fire) has you looking for a new smartwatch, check out our list of the top 12 best smartwatches for 2025. You might find your next accessory on the list.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
If you want 5G, don’t use the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on AT&T
Pixel Weather app running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’ve recently bought a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and intend to use it on AT&T, there might be an issue you should know about. Some early adopters have reported that they cannot connect to AT&T’s 5G network with their new phone. Instead, they can only connect to the company’s LTE network, according to a Reddit thread (first spotted by Android Authority).

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced last month along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s the latest phone to hit the market, and it’s the only one of the four handsets AT&T is not selling. However, this should have nothing to do with the growing 5G problem.

Read more
Running out of storage on your Google Pixel 9? Here’s how to get more
The Google Pink 9 in its pink color.

The Google Pixel 9 is finally here, promising some impressive upgrades. The good news is that the minimum storage you get on this phone is 128GB. The bad news, following in the footsteps of an overarching industrywide trend, is that there is no native option for storage expansion — even if you have the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That’s a particularly undesirable status quo, especially for a phone that primarily caters to an audience hoping to click a ton of pictures and videos. However, there are still a few ways to make the best of the storage situation on the Pixel 9, even though it doesn’t support expansion via a microSD card.
Is there any hope?

Read more
The first 6 things you need to do with your Google Pixel 9
The back of the Google Pixel 9.

Google has launched the Google Pixel 9 series, and it’s quite an impressive lineup. The base model Pixel 9 got a big upgrade with a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and 12GB RAM. The Pro models now come in two sizes so that anyone who wants a smaller Pro phone can finally have it without compromising on features. The Pro phones also have a mighty 16GB RAM and a powerful triple-lens camera setup.

While you may be super excited to start using your new phone right away, there are some things you should make sure you do first. Here are a few suggestions to make the most of your Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Customize the look of your Pixel 9

Read more