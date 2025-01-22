Is your Fitbit getting too hot? Google wants to give you $50

Google has issued a warning for the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. A “limited number” of the smart wearables are at risk of overheating with the potential to cause burns, so it isn’t every single Sense or Versa 3 model. A firmware update began rolling out yesterday and will continue to do so over the next month, and Google says that affected customers — those with devices at risk of overheating — could be eligible to receive $50 in compensation.

The firmware update will reduce the chance the battery will overheat, but it comes at the expense of capacity. The wearables won’t have the same battery length as they once did, according to TechRadar. This isn’t the first time Fitbit has run into problems like this; in 2022, the Fitbit Ionic caused several burns and resulted in refunds. There was also a report of an exploding Fitbit in 2017, too, though the company claims it isn’t responsible for that incident.

Google says that regularly syncing your Fitbit with your mobile device is the easiest way to tell if it has been affected; if so, you’ll get a notice that you need to update your firmware. You’ll receive notice when the update becomes available, and Google says it “will improve the stability of the device’s battery performance,” although that might mean you need to charge more often than you’re used to.

The update will require a manual firmware update, however. If you don’t perform the update within a few days of downloading, your Fitbit could factory reset. That means you would lose all information stored on the device, although data that has already synced with the cloud should be fine.

If you think your Fitbit is facing the same problem, you can fill out this Google form to find out if you’re eligible for compensation. If reduced battery life (or the risk of catching fire) has you looking for a new smartwatch, check out our list of the top 12 best smartwatches for 2025. You might find your next accessory on the list.