Google offers giant discounts on speakers and phones during its summer sale

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean Amazon is the only online giant holding a massive summer sale. Not to be outdone, Google is throwing a price-slashing party of its own by cutting the prices of some of its most popular flagship products. Most notably, Google is offering its Pixel 2 XL smartphone for $749 for the 64GB model and $849 for the 128GB version. that’s an impressive $100 less than they normally sell for. Eager customers will also have the opportunity to buy Google Home Max speakers at a cheaper price should they elect to purchase two at a time. Rather than costing $798 for the pair, you’ll now pay just $648, a discount of $150.

Google is also offering discounts on the Daydream View (Google’s virtual reality platform), the Chromecast Ultra, the Google Home Mini, and the Google Home. These products range in price from $25 for the Chromecasts to $99 for the original Google Home. One thing not on sale? Google Wi-Fi, which is something of a bummer.

The sale is notable in that Google normally offers discounts in the form of store credits. However, for this summer blowout, the tech giant is giving its customers actual money off some of its products, and given that the price cuts are, in fact, quite steep, this may be a good time to make some Google purchases if you’ve been considering doing so.

The summer sale began in the United States on Sunday, July 8, and it will remain in effect until Tuesday, July 17. You’ll likely have to move quickly, though, as Google notes that the deals will only be available “while supplies last.” And of course, it’s unclear exactly how much inventory will stay in stock with discounts of this magnitude.

If you end up missing the sale, you’ll likely have trouble finding the same products at discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day. Google and Amazon have a rather acrimonious relationship these days, and you won’t find any Amazon products on the Google Play Store, nor will you find any Google offerings on Amazon. Both sales, however, are sure to attract plenty of prospective buyers.