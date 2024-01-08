Smart lighting is one of the best implementations of the modern smart home. With the right set up, you don’t have to get up to turn on or off lights anymore. You can call out to a voice assistant, interact with an app on your phone, or set up automatic schedules and timers. But what if there was a way to level it up even more? Govee, a pioneer in home entertainment lighting and the first to introduce AI lighting technologies, aims to do just that. With two brand new AI implementations called CogniGlow and AI Lighting Bot we can all unlock truly, next-generation experiences.

Govee will be showing off both technologies at CES 2023, from January 9 through 12, at the Venetian Expo in booth 53632. Of course, not everyone will be able to attend, so let’s break down these new AI-powered solutions and what they have to offer.

Learn More

What is CogniGlow?

CogniGlow is an AI-powered lighting algorithm that’s intelligent, immersive, and truly next-level. The idea is to both sync and control smart lighting solutions to integrate with a bevy of platforms. For example, its AI gaming lighting supports popular games like Valorant, APEX, Fortnite, and a ton of others — Genshin Impact is compatible too. CogniGlow analyzes in-game actions to provide dedicated AI game lighting effects, emphasizing key moments as you play. But games aren’t the only compatible platform. You can also sync movies to take your cinematic viewing experience to new heights, creating an immersive home theater environment that you’ll never get anywhere else, even a traditional movie theater.

The AI model is trained to identify key visual features while gaming or watching movies, such as interactive elements, onscreen events, and scene color schemes. It will then generate dynamic and immersive lighting sequences to match the action.

Explosions, parachuting out of the bus in Fortnite, high-speed jets flying overhead, guns blazing, none of it will ever be the same.

What is Govee’s AI Lighting Bot?

Govee’s second AI-powered technology is an AI Lighting Bot to revolutionize effect and sync experiences.

By integrating AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content), the AI Lighting Bot makes it possible to create vibrant lighting effects and experiences through voice and ambient elements. The bot can analyze user input via voice, text and even images in the future, generated ambient lighting data, with colors, images, and movements, to create adaptive and responsive lighting effects. This can then be leveraged for a variety of scenarios, from home entertainment and party effects to illuminating special events or public venues.

For example, you can say, “I want Spider-Man lighting effects” while watching your favorite Marvel character. Or, you could ask for “Boston Celtics lighting effects” while viewing a game. Want something more romantic? Ask for a “heartbeat lighting scene” with red hues. There are already a ton of options available, but Govee will continue adding new effects and possibilities to expand the AI Lighting Bot’s capabilities.

Introducing the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2

Several upcoming products will feature these AI technologies from Govee, but one worth keeping an eye on is its AI Sync Box Kit 2. Featuring HDMI 2.1, increased bandwidth, and support for high-resolution formats like 4K at 120Hz, and up to 8K, this box plugs into HDMI devices to sync and automatically activate relevant lighting effects. It’s particularly beneficial for gamers, as it’s equipped with the new Govee CogniGlow technology. It intuitively recognizes and matches gaming highlights without manual input. It comes bundled with RGBICW strip lights and light bars, as well as Matter compatibility — it works with Govee Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter-enabled devices.

As the leading smart lighting provider, Govee is certainly ahead of the curve here with its AI-powered solutions. If you have the chance, you should definitely pay a visit to their booth at CES. But for anyone interested in these products, there are more details to come.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations