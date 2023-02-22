 Skip to main content
How to add a Matter-enabled device to Google Home

Matter continues to gain momentum, and now that you can add Matter-enabled devices to Google Home, it’s finding its way into more households than ever before. Once synced, your non-Google devices with Matter support can be controlled through Google Home without having to worry about any third-party software. And thankfully, adding a Matter device to Google Home is simple. Here’s a quick walkthrough that will take you through the entire process.

Nest Audio speaker in a moody dark room.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Sync Matter devices with Google Home

The first thing you’ll want to do before adding a Matter device to Google Home is to ensure you are running the latest version of the app. You’ll also want to verify your Wi-Fi is enabled and Bluetooth is turned on for your device. With that out of the way, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open Google Home.

Step 2: Google Home is smart enough to detect nearby Matter devices, and it should give you a notification that a Matter device is nearby and ready to be paired. Select the notification to start the process.

Step 3: If you don’t get this notification, ensure your Matter device is powered on. If this still doesn’t work, select the Add button in Google Home, then select Set up device. Next, select New device, then finally select Matter-enabled device.

Step 4: From this screen, simply scan the Matter QR code on your Matter device.

Step 5: Select where you want to enable your Matter device (and keep in mind that you’ll need a Matter-enabled hub to control your Matter device).

Step 6: Finally, select a room for your Matter device and give it a name.

Step 7: Depending on the product, you might also need to complete an installation process through the manufacturer’s first-party app – but once this is out of the way, you should be able to access the device directly through Google Home. Check the manual that came with your smart home device to see if this step is required.

Troubleshooting the Matter and Google Home setup process

While the process of syncing your Matter device with Google Home is straightforward, there are a few common issues people have been encountering. If you have any issues at all during the setup process, it’s best to simply restart your Matter device and restart your Google Home app. This solves most basic issues.

If that doesn’t work, Google recommends deleting your cache in Google Home. This can be done by heading into your smartphone Settings menu and selecting the Apps submenu. Next, find the Google Home app and select Storage and cache, then Clear cache.

If none of these works, consider reaching out to either Google Home support or the manufacturer of your Matter device.

