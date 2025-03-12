 Skip to main content
How to fix common errors on the Roborock Saros 10

Saros 10 docked
Roborock

The Roborock Saros 10 and Saros 10R are two of the best robot vacuums on the market. Capable of mopping, vacuuming, and automatically cleaning themselves, they can go weeks without requiring any manual input. However, like all electronics, they’re not free from issues. And though we didn’t run into any serious issues during our testing, a handful of users are reporting minor errors with their products. Thankfully, these are usually quick fixes — with just a few minutes of maintenance, your Roborock will be back in working order.

Running into any issues with your robot vacuum? Here’s a look at the most common errors on the Roborock Saros 10 and how to fix them. Note that these tips will also work for the Saros 10R.

How to fix Error 5

This error relates to the main brush of the robot. To resolve the problem, make sure the brush isn’t caught on anything and that nothing is blocking it from spinning. This includes removing the brush from the robot and checking its installation chamber, as debris and hair can get trapped inside. Once you’ve cleared out any debris, the error should fix itself.

To prevent this error from happening again, consider checking the main brush more often than usual to ensure nothing gets lodged inside its housing.

How to fix Error 9

The Roborock Saros 10 navigating under a tight, low-clearance piece of furniture.
Roborock

This error typically appears when the dustbin and filter are improperly installed. Try re-seating the filter and running the device again. If the dustbin and filter are properly installed and the error doesn’t disappear, check to make sure the magnet is present on the side of the filter. If it’s missing, the robot won’t recognize the filter as being installed. Filters that are missing the magnet need to be replaced to fix this error.

How to fix Error 10

If your filter is clogged, you’ll receive the Error 10 message. Simply clean your filter and allow it to dry fully before placing it back in the robot. Once it’s clean and dry, your robot should no longer receive the error message.

How to fix Error 18

Error 18 indicates some sort of fan and suction issue. There are a few things you can do to try and fix the problem:

  • Remove the dustbin and check it for any stuck debris that may be clogging its airways.
  • Replace or clean the filter.
  • Firmly tap the side of the robot to dislodge any gunk blocking its pathway.

If none of this works, you may need to contact customer support or order a new fan.

How to fix improper surface detection

The Roborock Saros 10R near a plant
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

While the Saros 10 and 10R typically do an excellent job of determining the type of surface they’re not, some users are reporting issues. This includes treating carpets like hard floors, causing the mops to deploy.

An easy fix for this is to dive into the Roborock mobile app and manually assign floor types. These settings can be found when editing your map, giving you the option to choose exactly where in your home the robot should mop. You could also try cleaning off its various sensors with a soft cloth.

When in doubt, perform a factory reset

Consider this a last resort — if nothing else is working, you’ll need to factory reset your device. This can be done by holding down the home button and pressing the reset button on the top of the device. Keep holding down the home button, then release it once the lights on the top of the device turn off.

Doing this will wipe all your data, but it could also fix any weird issues that other troubleshooting couldn’t solve.

